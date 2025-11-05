Meet the winter coat trend that's about to save your closet: the hero jacket. At first glance, it's a seemingly simple black leather layer. But true fans know it's the most versatile form of outerwear out there—you can dress it up or down with ease. So in just one week, it's earned top billing in Marie Claire's Winter 2026 fashion trends report and joined Michelle Obama's collection.

On November 4, the former first lady arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert styling her hero jacket for the spotlight. She was impossible to miss in a moto-style model, featuring statement lapels, silver hardware, and a luxe leather exterior. The silhouette was ever-so-slightly oversize. The last thing an A-lister wants to do while prepping for an on-camera interview is worry about her look. Stylist Meredith Koop clearly instructed Obama to throw on the cold-weather staple without a second thought.

Obama's entrance into the Ed Sullivan Theater was quite speedy, making her set surprisingly tricky to ID. It seems, however, that she paired the rising winter jacket trend with equally-beloved bottoms: flared jeans. Coated denim provided a shiny, leather-like finish, similar to her outerwear. Pointy patent boots, featuring itty-bitty kitten heels, matched her black enveloped clutch.

Michelle Obama snuck into The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with the hero jacket trend in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once it was time to chat with Colbert, Obama ditched the leather jacket entirely. Stylist Meredith Koop traded it in for a black midi dress, decorated with three-dimensional pearls atop the illusion bodice. She wore the LBD to talk all things The Look, her third memoir, which spotlights her style evolution in and outside the White House.

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) A photo posted by on

Obama revived her hero jacket just in time—Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, and Ralph Lauren debuted similar styles during the Resort 2026 circuit. Leather motos are experiencing a renaissance of sorts, but Obama and the basic go way back. Her eight years in the White House were leather jacket-limited, but her author era is full of renditions.

While promoting The Light We Carry in Dec. 2022, a moto-clad Obama took center stage. The Palmer//Harding coat's lapel and silver zippers bared a shocking resemblance to her latest look. Even her pointy boots looked familiar, apart from the studded sidewalls. The only difference? Obama wore it with wide-leg leather pants.

Back in 2022, Michelle gave her hero jacket a proper spotlight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Marie Claire's trend report wasn't proof enough, take it from Obama herself: It's time to invest in your hero jacket, whatever that looks like to you.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Leather Jackets Inspired by Michelle Obama