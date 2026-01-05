Are These Dior Bags Celebrities' New Good Luck Charms?

Last summer, incoming Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson turned A-listers' reading lists into a must-have book tote. Now, a new slate of Dior It bags is in store—literally.

As of January 2, the first batch of Anderson's Dior Spring 2026 runway collection is finally available for purchase at its global boutiques. Mixed in with the denim mini skirts, bow-tied floral tops, and book cover saddle bags—a line-up Dior calls "Heritage Revisited"—are a selection of fresh bags that are destined for the celebrity street style treatment. Ahead, Marie Claire secured a close-up look at the making of two styles.

First, there's the Bow bag: an all-leather homage to one of Christian Dior's most enduring motifs. Long before the girlhood aesthetic trend made ribbons a must-add embellishment, stars turned to the label for its dainty bow-topped dresses and skirts. Now, a soft leather pouch is gently molded to mimic a single, standalone bow in shades from peony pink and buttercream yellow to latte white. Zoom in on the chainlink strap, and an even tinier metal bow appears among the hardware. Clients like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift—that is, dressers with an unabashedly girly approach to style—will definitely scoop this one up.

True bag collectors and A-list maximalists likely have their eyes on the Lady Dior Clover. It covers the classic Lady Dior silhouette introduced in 1994 in tiny, hand-cut four-leaf clovers—the physical embodiment of a good luck charm.

Of course, there's more than classic symbolism at play here. The clovers also nod to designer Jonathan Anderson's Irish heritage, as well as Dior's “Trèfle à Quatre Feuilles” dress. This archival design, introduced during Christian Dior's original tenure at the house, was similarly coated in a clover print.

Assembling the new Lady Dior Clover bag. (Image credit: © PAUL LEHR)

The beauty of these bags isn't just the craftsmanship, taking shape over several hours in Dior's Paris ateliers. It's that anyone with can shop them alongside professional fashion people like Rihanna and Jenna Ortega. (Well, not quite anyone: Prices begin in the $4,300 range for the Bow bags.) When these styles start appearing on the 2026 season's best-dressed lists, it'll be clear they're worth the investment.

