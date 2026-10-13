There's an English countryside charm to the trend, but for those who gravitate toward a more tailored look, the pub jacket is a worthy opponent. Case in point: Monica Barbaro's London girl look.
Barbaro was born and raised in California, but thanks to London label ME+EM, she looked every bit a local at the London Film Festival on October 12. The Artificial actor was dressed in a cropped white T-shirt, high-waisted jeans with subtly flared legs, and a multi-pocket pub-style blazer—all courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
Crafted from a wool-blend houndstooth fabric, the jacket featured shoulder pads and blazer-style lapels—as opposed to the leather or corduroy collars seen atop traditional barn jackets. ME+EM gave the "simple, all-encompassing answer for what to wear to the pub on the weekend" enough extra-large pockets to help you "go bag-free."
For her finishing touches, Barbaro opted out of a bag or bling, only accessorizing with pointy, black leather boots.
ME+EM
Pub Jacket
Now, pub jackets aren't nearly as popular as the barn silhouette—which is beloved by farmers, celebrities, and royalty alike. But they certainly deserve to be. They boast all the ease of a classic blazer, but with that relaxed kind of vibe you'd find at a Hackney bar.
British trendsetters, like Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, and even Princess Kate, have been pro-pub jacket for years. Last month, Miller sported a similar style in the campaign for her collaboration with Barbour, another British brand beloved for its classic coats.
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To channel the London girl look in your neck of the woods this fall, shop the curated edit of pub-style pieces below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.