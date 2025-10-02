Blackpink's Lisa had one mission this Paris Fashion Week: attend creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton show. Once the 45-piece collection ended, the 28-year-old wasted no time jetting home to South Korea. She traded head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for a cozy airport outfit from Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid's sweater brand for jet-setters.

On October 2, Lisa was photographed at the Incheon Airport after a 12-hour flight, serving a look in the brand's Mad Happy collaboration. Lisa managed to source two sold-out navy blue styles, including cargo pants and a zip-up crewneck. Each piece was knit from cotton, while white trim lined the pockets, hems, and the pants' drawstring.

Another collaboration—this time between Jacquemus and Nike—supplied her sneakers. Her slim $180, black-and-white Moon trainers are even younger than her sweaters. They debuted on September 29, and sold out immediately. (Mark your calendars for the Oct. 6 restock.)

Hours before leaving Paris Fashion Week, Lisa was spotted at the Louis Vuitton show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Lisa had left the front row behind, she still repped Louis Vuitton on the way home. She tied a monogram scarf around the handle of her handbag—both matching her $3,450 Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Her slightly-slouchy Express purse is relatively new—it launched in early September—but Emma Stone and Sophie Turner tracked down the black colorway months ago. At the Spring 2026 show, Lisa carried the ivory and mint green option, to match her pastel separates. Turns out, she owns the aforementioned neutral, too.

Lisa's Paris Fashion Week run may have been short, but she certainly accomplished her goal. She turned heads at the Louis Vuitton show, attended the after-party in style, and returned home with designer bags to show for it. Transcontinental travel has never looked so chic.

