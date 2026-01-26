Teyana Taylor's schedule this week was the stuff of movie stars: She scored her first Oscar nomination in the midst of Saturday Night Live rehearsals. Once the actor took her final bow inside Studio 8H, Taylor jetted to Haute Couture Week in Paris for Schiaparelli's latest runway show.

There's no way Taylor—Schiaparelli's of-the-moment muse—would miss creative director Daniel Roseberry's soirée on January 26. Her entrance at Paris's Museum of Fine Arts was every bit grand, beginning with a naked skirt set. Both the high-neck bodysuit and knee-grazing midi were crafted from sheer black lace. Schiaparelli's $10,400 Tuxedo Coat acted as her only opaque piece. Its ultra-padded, satin-lined collar hung delicately atop her shoulders, because Taylor didn't loop her arms through each sleeve.

Teyana Taylor stole the show at Schiaparelli's Spring 2026 Couture show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Taylor's sparklers hailed from Schiaparelli's shelves. First, she frosted herself in not one, but two pearl-encrusted crowns, stacked on her curly pixie cut. Each tiara's silver base complemented diamond drop earrings, plus a diamond-studded, bow-shaped necklace, placed high on her décolletage. Two strands of rhinestone fringe dangled from the bow's knot, which reminded fashion editors of Taylor's latest Schiaparelli look.

Turns out, Roseberry created Taylor's accessories "to reimagine the Louvre jewels that were stolen," according to the designer's pre-show interview with Vanity Fair. "We made [Empress Eugénie’s pearl and diamond tiara] more three dimensional."

Appreciate her Schiaparelli sparklers up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, styling duo Wayman and Micah sourced Roseberry's Schiaparelli for Taylor's 2026 Golden Globes debut. What started as a black satin bustier gown—complete with an elongated scarf—transformed into a "silver-rhinestone bijou thong." Schiaparelli's words.

A strategically-placed cutout highlighted the bow atop her lower back's slash. Similar to her front-row pendant, Schiaparelli gemstones decorated the entire whale tail. "The crack is covered in diamonds," Taylor told E! News on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Once she secured her "Best Supporting Actress" award, she thanked Roseberry's Schiaparelli for "making me feel and look like my own statue" on Instagram.

Taylor celebrated her Golden Globes victory in a surprisingly familiar bow accent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Taylor to elevate the whale tail revival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor's Schiaparelli debut came after the atelier dominated her 2025 red carpet rotation. Custom and fresh-off-the-runway finds joined her at the All's Fair Paris premiere, NYC's One Battle After Another screening, and even Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Clearly, she's a Schiaparelli girl in every sense of the phrase. Knowing Taylor, she might stop by Schiaparelli's studios for a pre-Academy Awards fitting while she's in town.