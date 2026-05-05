Just when you thought Teyana Taylor couldn’t outdo herself on the red carpet , she has defied the odds once again. Tonight, the award-winning actress made jaws drop at the 2026 Met Gala , showcasing a striking look sure to be remembered.

Taylor arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art as a distinguished committee member, wearing a custom Tom Ford gown by Haider Ackermann. Cut from fringed fabric, her silver dress featured a mysterious hood that nearly covered her face.

With each step Taylor took on the carpet, her floaty sleeves and sweeping hemline moved with her.

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Teyana Taylor is almost unrecognizable in a hooded Tom Ford gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the glam front, Taylor did not disappoint. The star opted for her classic red carpet makeup: a dramatic smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a perfectly lined lip.

Taylor strikes a pose, showing off her fierce glam look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor is a Met veteran, having attended five consecutive times since 2021. One of her most notable appearances came last year for the gala’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme .

For the occasion, Taylor chose Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter to design a custom outfit that perfectly encapsulated the essence of Black dandyism. The dapper look featured a pinstriped zoot suit layered beneath an embellished burgundy cape. Carter completed the ensemble with a sumptuous satin durag, a feather-adorned hat, and lofty platforms.

Taylor stood apart from the crowd in a luxe zoot suit at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To know Taylor is to understand that she’s never been afraid to stand out—a strength that she applies to both fashion and her career as a performer.

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“Please don't shrink yourself to fit in rooms that were never built with you in mind,” Taylor said while delivering her acceptance speech during the 2026 Golden Globes . “Build your own, take up space.”

From commanding the red carpet to captivating audiences on screen, Taylor continues to set the tone—offering a reminder that self-expression never goes out of style.