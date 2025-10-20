Jennifer Lawrence, a New Yorker since her teenage years, is cosplaying a Londoner this week while promoting her new film, Die, My Love. So far, she's been spotted on The Graham Norton Show and at the BFI London Film Festival, dressed in her British girl best. On October 17, she reached a Londoner's final form at a Die, My Love after-party.

J.Law traded her vintage Armani Privé gown for street style selects from Colleen Allen. Though the designer is Brooklyn-based, her catalog fits right in with the London look: specifically, Lawrence's velvet column skirt. The $1,750 maxi's Celery shade brought butter yellow, a.k.a. the shade of the summer, straight into fall. She paired it with a black turtleneck, also from Allen's shelves. Together, the two evoked a certain The Row-ish charm. (That's no coincidence. Allen spent three years as a menswear designer for the Olsen twin-led label.)

At first glance, you might assume her $690 top was your average turtleneck: skintight and sleek. The back, however, featured a large keyhole cutout. It's a calling card for Lawrence (and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) during this press tour. On The Graham Norton Show, her mock-neck jersey dress—also with Colleen Allen tags—was completely back-less.

Jennifer Lawrence doubled as a British girl in training, thanks to her posh Colleen Allen look. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lawrence's skirt set complemented The Row heels with ease. The Liisa Pumps, beloved by Kendall Jenner, Ayo Edebiri, and Zoë Kravitz alike, were also her shoe of choice.

Lawrence's other accessory—a sold-out drawstring purse from Hunting Season—elevated her daytime footwear. The Lola Bucket Bag likely held her lip gloss, her phone, and not much more. Its red velvet top was especially eye-catching, which matched her skirt's exterior.

Velvet always comes back around once the temperatures drop, but Lawrence's look is slightly ahead of schedule. Even so, the texture had a moment during the Spring 2026 circuit. Perhaps Valentino, Nina Ricci, Loewe, and Richard Quinn's shows inspired her to kick-start velvet season early.

The November 7 release of Die, My Love couldn't have lined up better for fans. From now until it hits theaters, fall fashion inspiration from Lawrence will flood your Instagram timeline, no matter which city she's visiting.

Shop Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence