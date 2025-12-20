Earlier this month, my fiancé and I accidentally welcomed almost-identical duffle jackets to our coat rack, for the second winter straight. Running errands in the same outerwear was charming at first. But next year, we plan to take shopping cues from Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles. Specifically, their coordinating-but-not-identical coats.

On December 18, the celebrity couple blessed my fiancé and I's Instagram feeds with fresh outerwear inspiration. (We might need to make another purchase before the year's end.) Kravitz and Styles spent the week before Christmas in Rome, the city that sparked their dating rumors in late August. The Caught Stealing actor styled her streetwear around a taupe button-down coat, layered over dark brown trousers. She hemmed the wide-legs slightly below her ankles, as to not hide her heeled loafers.

On recent walks, Kravitz has stayed loyal to the triangle scarf trend. (The Row's rendition won her over.) This time, the triangle traded places with a full-length purple scarf wrapped around her neck, not her hair. Zoom in to spot The Row's Estelle Bag beneath her shoulder.

Zoë and Harry walked arm-in-arm around Rome in complementary coats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Styles wasn't nearly as layered-up as his girlfriend. A white tank peeked out from underneath a butter yellow button-down, plus an oversize gray coat. Before now, his coats have been either black or khaki. This version's charcoal wool suggests it's a new addition to his rotation. The Grammy winner's trousers matched Kravitz's in terms of bagginess and length, except in black.

Styles rarely steps out without a hat in tow, whether it be a beanie, a baseball cap, or otherwise. Here, however, he broke tradition with sunglasses perched on his head. Worn-in, lookalike Vans finished his off-duty outfit.

Kravitz and Styles only became official months ago, and yet, their aesthetics have synced like longtime partners. Instead of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's on-the-nose approach to couple styling (in all its orange, Marty Supreme glory), the two choose to coordinate subtly.

Their hero pieces? Matching denim, slim sneakers, and slouchy T-shirts. If they're anything like Jenner and Chalamet, Styles and Kravitz's shared affinity for '90s style could make their coordination clearer with time. For now, I'm inspired to give my couples' outerwear rack a refresh.

Shop Winter Couple's Looks Inspired by Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles