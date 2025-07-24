Katie Holmes Expertly Dresses Down Her Most Unexpected Red Carpet Color Combination
She wore this exact same duo at the 2025 Tonys.
The story behind Katie Holmes's latest outfit from the New York City set of Happy Hours doesn't actually begin there. It starts over a month ago at the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, when Holmes traded a traditional black gown for an unexpected color combination.
She and stylist Brie Welch tapped Prada for a green, open back taffeta top and a crystal-embellished column skirt. The custom look was Holmes's way of reinterpreting summer 2025's biggest color trends, all that trade precise tonal matching for delightfully juxtaposed shades. (See: Peony pink and rose red.)
Cut to the present: Holmes has found a way to repeat her red carpet color duo with more laid-back pieces and her signature beach waves.
On July 23, Holmes arrived on set in a green button-up shirt and salmon pink pants. Unlike her Tonys red carpet look, she paired her relaxed separates with Jil Sander ballet flats and a few pieces of gold jewelry. Same message, different font: to paraphrase Wicked's Glinda the Good Witch, green goes great with pink.
Trips to the set of Happy Hours have recently replaced Holmes's quieter walks around her neighborhood. She's still been loyal to longtime wardrobe staples like ballet flats and designer totes, but she's also sprinkled in some closet nostalgia. Earlier this week, Holmes arrived on set in a pair of denim overalls inspired by her Dawson's Creek character. It's like we've been saying: the star is her own muse.
Shop Katie Holmes's Favorite Color Combination
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, bringing readers can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her features reporting has ranged from profiling celebrity-beloved stylists to breaking brand collaboration news. She leads coverage of major fashion events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie covered fashion at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.