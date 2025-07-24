The story behind Katie Holmes's latest outfit from the New York City set of Happy Hours doesn't actually begin there. It starts over a month ago at the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet, when Holmes traded a traditional black gown for an unexpected color combination.

She and stylist Brie Welch tapped Prada for a green, open back taffeta top and a crystal-embellished column skirt. The custom look was Holmes's way of reinterpreting summer 2025's biggest color trends, all that trade precise tonal matching for delightfully juxtaposed shades. (See: Peony pink and rose red.)

Cut to the present: Holmes has found a way to repeat her red carpet color duo with more laid-back pieces and her signature beach waves.

Katie Holmes debuted an unexpected summer color combination, bottle green and pale pink, at the 2025 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On July 23, Holmes arrived on set in a green button-up shirt and salmon pink pants. Unlike her Tonys red carpet look, she paired her relaxed separates with Jil Sander ballet flats and a few pieces of gold jewelry. Same message, different font: to paraphrase Wicked's Glinda the Good Witch, green goes great with pink.

Holmes wore a variation of her color combination again on July 23. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Trips to the set of Happy Hours have recently replaced Holmes's quieter walks around her neighborhood. She's still been loyal to longtime wardrobe staples like ballet flats and designer totes, but she's also sprinkled in some closet nostalgia. Earlier this week, Holmes arrived on set in a pair of denim overalls inspired by her Dawson's Creek character. It's like we've been saying: the star is her own muse.

