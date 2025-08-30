Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' Era Style Includes Dog-Motif Tights and Sky-High Heels

Following the release of her latest album, Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter is dressing for the era she's in. After grabbing dinner at Alba in Los Angeles on August 29, Carpenter was photographed twinning with her adorable puppy. While the singer—who is styled by Jared Ellner—wore head-to-toe Thom Browne, her gorgeous companion was adorned with a simple black tie.

Fans were delighted by Carpenter's return to the spotlight, which included the release of her new single "Tears," and its accompanying music video. Spotted leaving the celebrity-beloved restaurant, the "Taste" singer paired a sheer white Thom Browne shirt with the designer's School Uniform Plain Weave Mini Pleated Wrap Skirt, which retails for $1,790.

Carpenter and woman's best friend—the beautiful golden puppy—wore matching black ties. The highlight of the musician's outfit had to be her dog-motif tights, also by Thom Browne. Tragically, the aforementioned $150 Hector-Motif Tights are sold out everywhere, and it's easy to see why.

Sabrina Carpenter has entered a new style era. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In an interview with CBS Mornings to promote her new album, Carpenter opened up about her forthcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift on The Life of a Showgirl. "I remember the first time I heard a song by her," Carpenter explained. "I was 8 years old on the school bus, and I was...just like my life was changed."

However, until Swift's album comes out, it's officially Man's Best Friend season for Carpenter.

Shop Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' Era Style