Jennifer Lawrence Styles Up Her Cozy Ugg Slippers With 2025's Basket Bag Trend
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Zendaya have already shown love for the Oscar-winner's snug footwear.
2025 has made one thing very clear—celebrities love wearing Uggs. After the cozy footwear dominated multiple fashion weeks throughout 2024, everyone from Kaia Gerber to Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez was seen embracing the brand. Now, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that Ugg slippers are the perfect footwear, combining her pair with 2025's summer basket bag trend.
On August 14, one day before her 35th birthday, Lawrence was photographed climbing into a vehicle with her friends while wearing a comfy yet chic outfit. For clothing, the actress kept her look casual in a pair of dark green sweatpants and a baggy white T-shirt.
Instead of wearing her favorite The Row flip-flops, Lawrence chose a pair of Ugg Coquette Slippers, which retail for $130. Available in a series of different colors—including pink—Lawrence was seen wearing the brand's classic Chestnut color scheme.
The Joy actress completed her outfit with a Liffner Sisal Basket Bag in Black, which retails for $445. Although Lawrence's exact Liffner bag is getting trickier to track down, the silhouette has been a popular style during summer 2025. As a result, similar styles can be found at alternate retailers, for anyone hoping to replicate the actress's outfit.
Just as influencers, models, and celebrities have embraced the resurgent Ugg trend, summer 2025 has also seen a rise in popularity when it comes to the basket bag and bucket bag trends. While Jennifer Lopez was recently photographed carrying Prada's $2,200 Mini Wicker Bucket Bag, purses like The Row's $6,100 Brown Medium Woven N/S Tote have continually shown their enduring popularity, too.
Unsurprisingly, Lawrence's low-key outfit is right on-trend in every way.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.