Jennifer Lawrence Styles Up Her Cozy Ugg Slippers With 2025's Basket Bag Trend

2025 has made one thing very clear—celebrities love wearing Uggs. After the cozy footwear dominated multiple fashion weeks throughout 2024, everyone from Kaia Gerber to Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez was seen embracing the brand. Now, Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that Ugg slippers are the perfect footwear, combining her pair with 2025's summer basket bag trend.

On August 14, one day before her 35th birthday, Lawrence was photographed climbing into a vehicle with her friends while wearing a comfy yet chic outfit. For clothing, the actress kept her look casual in a pair of dark green sweatpants and a baggy white T-shirt.

Instead of wearing her favorite The Row flip-flops, Lawrence chose a pair of Ugg Coquette Slippers, which retail for $130. Available in a series of different colors—including pink—Lawrence was seen wearing the brand's classic Chestnut color scheme.

Jennifer Lawrence carrying her Liffner basket bag. (Image credit: Splash/Christopher Peterson)

The Joy actress completed her outfit with a Liffner Sisal Basket Bag in Black, which retails for $445. Although Lawrence's exact Liffner bag is getting trickier to track down, the silhouette has been a popular style during summer 2025. As a result, similar styles can be found at alternate retailers, for anyone hoping to replicate the actress's outfit.

Just as influencers, models, and celebrities have embraced the resurgent Ugg trend, summer 2025 has also seen a rise in popularity when it comes to the basket bag and bucket bag trends. While Jennifer Lopez was recently photographed carrying Prada's $2,200 Mini Wicker Bucket Bag, purses like The Row's $6,100 Brown Medium Woven N/S Tote have continually shown their enduring popularity, too.

Unsurprisingly, Lawrence's low-key outfit is right on-trend in every way.

