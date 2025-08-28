It used to be taboo for celebrities to match, especially within days of each other. Nowadays, with the rise of archival fashion, the tables have turned. It's common for A-listers embrace already-worn designs—even at star-studded events like the Venice Film Festival. As a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fan, I couldn't be happier.

On August 28, Shailene Woodley arrived at the Jay Kelly premiere in a familiar little black dress. After staring at its scooped neckline, tank-ish straps, and skintight skirt, it finally hit me: Zoë Kravitz, her Big Little Lies co-star, wore a similar mini dress to the Caught Stealing premiere just days ago.

Shailene Woodley turned heads in a micro-mini dress at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kallmeyer Eloise Mini Dress in Liquid Twill $645 at Daniella Kallmeyer

On August 26, the Caught Stealing star attended an after-party in New York wearing Kallmeyer's Eloise dress. Instead of the online black or ivory colorways, stylist Danielle Goldberg tapped the New York label for a Barbie pink version.

Kravitz's only sparkler was an east-west button-back ring, courtesy of Jessica McCormack, the jeweler behind the five-carat old mine cut Zendaya said "yes" to. Silver peep-toe mules finished her after-hours attire.

Normally, I'd say it was just a coincidence; two stars styling the same silhouette. The circumstances are different here. Kravitz and Woodley starred alongside each other in Divergent and Big Little Lies. In February 2017, Kravitz told Access Hollywood the two have "grown up together in a lot of ways." So, Woodley channeling Kravitz wouldn't be out of the question.

Zoë Kravitz was spotted in the same silhouette just days prior. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Kravitz, Woodley kept her accessories to a minimum in Venice, popping on sky-high Gianvito Rossi stilettos. To finish, she sourced Bulgari for an 18-karat gold Serpenti necklace. The ruby-encrusted choker is one of the rarest pieces in the Polychroma collection—its stone count and price tag aren't even public knowledge.

Based on the rate of a similar Viper Necklace, I can infer it hits the six-figure range or beyond. Since her necklace was quite the jaw-dropper, Woodley paired it with small diamond stud earrings.

Gianvito Rossi Ribbon 105mm Stiletto Sandals $895 at Farfetch

Big Little Lies fans (myself included) are holding onto hope for a Season 3 renewal. In June, creator of the HBO series David E. Kelley shared with People, "We had a great time doing the first two seasons and we all want to do it again."

Maybe Woodley and Kravitz's matching mini dresses are actually a Season 3 Easter egg? They did reunite at dinner together last October. I might be heading into delulu territory, but what can I say? That's the Swiftie in me.