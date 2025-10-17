In the celebrity space, launching a fashion or beauty brand is a standard practice. Stars like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and more have ventured into this space. But hard-launching a fashion brand and a pregnancy on the same day? That's an accomplishment few can boast.

On October 16, Sofia Richie Grainge debuted her new fashion brand, SRG, releasing more than 50 new styles to her awaiting fans. While shoppers were perusing the label's new offerings—which include posh wrap coats, asymmetrical blouses, and several animal print styles—the model posted on her own Instagram to reveal another exciting new role.

Richie Grainge shared a photo of her growing baby bump, officially hard-launching her title as a mother of two. She captioned the post "on my way to launch these babies," confirming she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting once again.

Sofia Richie Grainge announced her second pregnancy in a fawn spotted jacket from SRG. (Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Like any good business woman, the star found a way to shout her fashion brand in the post. She wore a $700 jacket from the new collection, dubbed the Blake. The style featured a brown wool outer covered in white polka dots, mimicking the print of a newborn baby fawn.

The wild addition is a major change from her usual subdued style. Instead of toning down the statement piece, Richie Grainge doubled down on the animal print energy. She styled the number—which is shoppable now at Revolve—with black high-waist pants (likely SRG's $350 Brianna Trouser), a leather clutch, and a pair of snakeskin boots. The finishing touch came via a pair of pear-shaped diamond studs, which sparkled at her ears.

She styled the look with snakeskin boots and (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this new release is any indicator, Richie Grainge's maternity style will likely act as an ad campaign for her new line. And frankly, I can't wait.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect accurate details of Richie Grainge's pregnancy.

