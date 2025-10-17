Sofia Richie Grainge Hard-Launches Her Second Pregnancy in a $700 Jacket From Her New Fashion Brand, SRG
She'll soon be a mom to two kids and a fashion brand.
In the celebrity space, launching a fashion or beauty brand is a standard practice. Stars like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and more have ventured into this space. But hard-launching a fashion brand and a pregnancy on the same day? That's an accomplishment few can boast.
On October 16, Sofia Richie Grainge debuted her new fashion brand, SRG, releasing more than 50 new styles to her awaiting fans. While shoppers were perusing the label's new offerings—which include posh wrap coats, asymmetrical blouses, and several animal print styles—the model posted on her own Instagram to reveal another exciting new role.
Richie Grainge shared a photo of her growing baby bump, officially hard-launching her title as a mother of two. She captioned the post "on my way to launch these babies," confirming she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting once again.
Like any good business woman, the star found a way to shout her fashion brand in the post. She wore a $700 jacket from the new collection, dubbed the Blake. The style featured a brown wool outer covered in white polka dots, mimicking the print of a newborn baby fawn.
The wild addition is a major change from her usual subdued style. Instead of toning down the statement piece, Richie Grainge doubled down on the animal print energy. She styled the number—which is shoppable now at Revolve—with black high-waist pants (likely SRG's $350 Brianna Trouser), a leather clutch, and a pair of snakeskin boots. The finishing touch came via a pair of pear-shaped diamond studs, which sparkled at her ears.
If this new release is any indicator, Richie Grainge's maternity style will likely act as an ad campaign for her new line. And frankly, I can't wait.
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect accurate details of Richie Grainge's pregnancy.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.