For Hailey Bieber, scoring a Super Bowl 2026 styling touchdown doesn't involve a jersey or branded gear. Instead, she's landed on a winning formula that hasn't failed her yet.

The past two Super Bowls she attended—in 2023 and 2024—displayed the same luxury twist on a game-day formula. Each time, Bieber lounged in her VIP suite wearing straight-leg Levi's jeans, topped with an extra-oversize fur coat by the likes of Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber styled a Saint Laurent fur coat and jeans for the 2024 Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2026 match-up between the Patriots and the Seahawks, it's personal style history repeating. Mrs. and Mr. Bieber were spotted by the NFL's social media team heading to their seats before the big game. The video only lasts seconds, but it's enough to see the mogul sticking to her rich-girl style codes, walking alongside security in a creamy, faux fur coat layered over straight-leg jeans and slingback heels. Hair? Slicked back into a bun. Tiny oval sunglasses? Present and accounted for. A hat, T-shirt, or thematic jewelry revealing her allegiance during the game? Not a chance.

The exact pieces stylist Dani Michelle pulled for her clean-girl client weren't yet identified by press time. But trust: They likely come from Bieber's favorite game-day labels, like Toteme, YSL, or Magda Butrym.

The Biebers are here.Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBCStream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/zF1ipOzH6lFebruary 8, 2026

Hailey Bieber warmed up for her 2026 Super Bowl outfit with a stop by Sushi Park on February 3. She followed her familiar codes to catch up with pal Zoë Kravtiz, throwing a fur-trimmed black jacket over Levi's ribcage jeans and Toteme heeled flip-flops.

Bieber was last spotted out in Los Angeles, wearing similar Levi's jeans and a fur-trimmed coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This year's celebrity Super Bowl guest list is so far opting out of licensed fan gear. Kendall Jenner has spent most of the weekend in capri pants and a cropped trench, while Teyana Taylor attended pre-parties in a head-to-toe leather set. More big names are expected to turn out their takes on game-day in Santa Clara, California, tonight, but one thing's already for sure: Hailey Bieber is Team Furs and Denim.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors