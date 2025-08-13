Kylie Jenner Leaves a Photoshoot in Louis Vuitton Slippers and a Rare, $46,000 Hermès Birkin
Who needs pants when you have a Jean Paul Gaultier-era Birkin?
If Kylie Jenner's Hermès Birkin bags carried passports, they'd have more travel stamps than mine does. In recent months, her enviable purses have jetted to Venice, St. Tropez, Turks and Caicos, and eventually, back to L.A. Most recently, her ultra-rare Hermès Birkin 42 was spotted stateside at Jenner's California office, after a photoshoot (presumably for her loungewear label, Khy).
On August 12, the A-lister shared a post-shoot mirror pic with her 393 million Instagram followers. The burgundy croc-embossed bag, in all its $46,000 glory, casually rested on her shoulder, alongside a leopard-print Skims bralette. She opted out of pants completely, tying a fluffy white robe around her waist instead.
If the photoshoot was anything like her recent Miu Miu campaign, Jenner wore heels the entire time. So, once it wrapped, she changed into fuzzy fur slippers, courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The It girl added the monogram slides to her collection in 2020, but unfortunately, they sold out years ago. Apart from her Birkin, Jenner's only accessory was a pale pink Hydrojug tumbler.
Now, another moment for Jenner's Birkin, because I simply can't move on that fast. The rich-looking tote debuted in 2006, during Jean Paul Gaultier's tenure at Hermès. This particular model is famous for its east-west silhouette, which slashed the usual structured square in half. It also boasts slightly-longer straps, to accommodate the bag's horizontal body.
Gaultier's Birkins are hard to get your hands on as-is, but Jenner's exotic exterior likely made the search even more difficult. If you're lucky, you can find similar styles on secondhand sites.
Based on her Instagram stories, the Birkin 42 is a relatively new addition to her Hermès-heavy closet. (Perhaps it was a birthday gift to herself: She just turned 28 on August 10.) The day before, she posted a close-up of the vintage find, fresh out of the dust bag. As of pub time, Jenner had yet to take it out on the street style scene, so stay tuned.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.