There's no way Olivia Rodrigo was trying to show me how to style a skort for work when she went on a walk around London with Conan Gray on July 31. The Grammy winner has a lot on her mind—and a fashion editor she's never met probably isn't one of them. But the minute photos of Rodrigo crossed my feed, I knew I had another heat wave-proof work outfit on my hands.

Rodrigo built her outfit around an under-$50 black skort by Los Angeles Apparel. The brand suggests styling it like I would an athletic track short: in a sporty way, with a matching crop top or an oversize jersey. The "Get Him Back" singer had other plans, however, and my mid-summer wardrobe is thankful for it.

Olivia Rodrigo's outfit for a walk with Conan Gray was an unintentional tutorial on styling a skort for work. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cheer Skort $46 at losangelesapparel.net

Rodrigo instead turned to Rixo, the celebrity-favorite destination for mixed-print, vintage-inspired dresses. She's worn the London-based label's halter-neck maxis and printed minis before, but this time she decided to visit the knitwear section. There, she found a collarless leopard print sweater, which she buttoned all the way up over her skort. She also picked up a woven Rixo basket bag. Crafted from black leather, it feels like a happy medium between a city work tote and a Nantucket-coded summer accessory.

The singer finished things up with her personal It shoe: the Repetto Camille flat. Although, I'd say that name is a slight misnomer. The pair has the slightest block heel to lift Rodrigo ever so slightly off the sidewalk.

I normally look at an Olivia Rodrigo outfit and see inspiration for a concert or rooftop cocktails. This one got my gears turning for my upcoming August commutes. Her skort reads like a polished twist on a mini when it's paired to a ladylike knit and elevated ballet flats. (Plus, the skort has subway-friendly potential I'd never even considered.) The way she matched her black skort to the spots in her leopard print sweater kept it from feeling too casual, even with a shorter hemline. I only need to swap her woven tote for my work bag, and I'll be good to go.

