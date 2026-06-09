Katie Holmes's signature summer top is the humble button-down. She's worn the essential in sheer chiffon, the strawberry red color trend, and classic white, of course. But if any designer could make Holmes branch out, it's Chanel. On June 8, Chanel's most lightweight tank top gave her Oxfords the evening off at the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

The Matthieu Blazy-led label hosted Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Ayo Edebiri, and more at New York City's Tribeca Grill. The dress code? Fresh-from-the-runway Chanel, of course. It seems Holmes and stylist Brie Welch curated their own outfit, rather than recreating a recent runway look.

First, Holmes styled a sleeveless tank top, in an airy, gold-meets-beige linen. Contrary to Kylie Jenner or Anya Taylor-Joy's tanks, Holmes's pick wasn't skintight in the slightest. Only its crystalized collar clung close to her neck.

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Katie Holmes arrived at the Chanel Tribeca Festival event in a Chanel tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A neutral this warm-toned felt fresh for Holmes. So, she grounded it in sleek safe bets like high-rise black trousers. She's always relied on this specific wide-leg silhouette at A-list fashion affairs, including the Barbour x Tuckernuck launch party last fall, and the American Image Awards in April 2026. This pair stood out for its chocolate brown, almost burgundy belt from Chanel's Spring 2026 collection.

Next, the Dawson's Creek alum Chanel-ified the plain pants with one of the label's leading house codes: cap-toe pumps. 90-percent of the four-figure heels were shade-matched to Holmes's tank top. Then, an itty-bitty sliver of stark white shined atop each almond-shaped toe box. Her two-tone pair is very similar to the Chanel stilettos on fashion search engine Lyst's "Hottest Products" of Q1 list.

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To complete her cream-colored trio, Holmes got her hands on Chanel's $5,100 Small Bowling Bag. Despite debuting on the Spring 2026 runway late last year, the spherical shoulder style remains somewhat underrated by fashion girls. Chanel collectors like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Margot Robbie went straight for the Maxi Flap Bag instead. But now, with Holmes's endorsement and small bag season in full swing, perhaps the Bowling Bag will finally get its flowers.

Katie Holmes has been a Chanel girl for almost two decades, but she's really shining under Matthieu Blazy's reign. Last weekend, she traded her trusty button-downs again for a short-sleeve sweater top. Much like her latest Chanel look, Holmes tucked its ribbed hemline into black jeans. (Perhaps they're the same Chanel pair Margot Robbie wore last month.)

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Clearly, Holmes and Blazy share similar tastes in basics. Last night's linen top checked every box on their wishlists: It was effortless, slightly oversize, and seemingly season-less. Plus, it gave the cotton classics some chic, but not too complicated competition. Even if I don't have a Chanel budget, I know I want to channel this look all summer.

Shop Linen Tank Top Outfits Inspired by Katie Holmes