Sabrina Carpenter Joins the Chloé Paddington Bag Revival in a Sculptural Nude Corset
The singer endorsed one of fall 2025's most enviable It-bags.
Sabrina Carpenter was both the host and the musical guest on October 18's Saturday Night Live. Delighting fans with her comedic stylings and performances of some of her Man's Best Friend hits, it's safe to say Carpenter's appearance was well received. Plus, the singer shared Instagram photos taken backstage at SNL, which revealed that she's already embraced the Chloé Paddington Bag revival.
Celebrities like Katie Holmes and Dua Lipa have shown their love for the Chloé Paddington, which is set to be one of fall 2025's It-bags. Carpenter's endorsement of the Paddington—which perfectly ties into the recurrent boho bag trend—will only strengthen its return to prominence. The "Espresso" singer opted for a cream leather Paddington bag, which was visible as she posed in front of the mirror in her dressing room.
The throwback bag was a perfect match for her unforgettable sculptural corset, taken from Giuseppe Di Morabito's Spring 2026 collection.
Reporting on Giuseppe Di Morabito's collection, Vogue Runway wrote, "Porcelain bustiers sculpted by hand and embellished with rose bouquets...became relics of love and permanence."
In another photo in the carousel, Carpenter could be seen posing in a dreamy blue dress from Christian Dior's Spring 2026 RTW collection.
Any Carpenter appearance would be incomplete without a Man's Best Friend reference, of course. Luckily, the singer had a vintage Vivienne Westwood "Always on Camera" dress on hand, taken from the designer's Fall/Winter '92/'93 collection, emblazoned with a picture of a cute pup.
While Carpenter's performance on SNL was the perfect showcase for her incredible range as a performer, her backstage snaps hinted at fall's upcoming style trends. As for the Chloé Paddington, it's most definitely back.
