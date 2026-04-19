Olivia Rodrigo is currently rolling out her third album—You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love—along with a brand new aesthetic. On Saturday, April 18, the "Drop Dead" singer surprised Coachella 2026 attendees by crashing Addison Rae's set while wearing a pink gift-wrapped bra paired with one of Spring 2026's most popular denim trends.

Taking to the stage to perform her new single, Rodrigo wore a baby pink Custom Leather Pink Bow Bra from R & M Leathers, featuring a ruffle trim and giving the appearance of gift-wrapping, via @styleforoliviar.

The singer—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—also embraced a Spring 2026 denim trend by wearing a pair of vintage Diesel jeans, sourced by Bluey Denim. Distressed denim is one of this season's burgeoning trends, making Rodrigo's Diesel jeans the ideal choice for her unexpected Coachella appearance.

Article continues below

Olivia Rodrigo performs with Addison Rae at Coachella 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae pose together at Coachella 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

The "Vampire" singer completed her festival look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Miss Jane 55mm Mary Jane Shoes in White and Ray-Ban's Unisex RB4420 Sunglasses in Polished Black.

Maddie Ziegler, Addison Rae, and Olivia Rodrigo pose together at Coachella on April 18, 2026. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

It seems as though Rodrigo is extremely ready to launch her latest album, along with her dreamy new aesthetic.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors