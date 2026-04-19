Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Coachella in a Gift-Wrapped Pink Leather Bra and a Spring 2026 Denim Trend
The "Drop Dead" singer crashed Addison Rae's set in the perfect outfit.
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Olivia Rodrigo is currently rolling out her third album—You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love—along with a brand new aesthetic. On Saturday, April 18, the "Drop Dead" singer surprised Coachella 2026 attendees by crashing Addison Rae's set while wearing a pink gift-wrapped bra paired with one of Spring 2026's most popular denim trends.
Taking to the stage to perform her new single, Rodrigo wore a baby pink Custom Leather Pink Bow Bra from R & M Leathers, featuring a ruffle trim and giving the appearance of gift-wrapping, via @styleforoliviar.
The singer—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—also embraced a Spring 2026 denim trend by wearing a pair of vintage Diesel jeans, sourced by Bluey Denim. Distressed denim is one of this season's burgeoning trends, making Rodrigo's Diesel jeans the ideal choice for her unexpected Coachella appearance.Article continues below
The "Vampire" singer completed her festival look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Miss Jane 55mm Mary Jane Shoes in White and Ray-Ban's Unisex RB4420 Sunglasses in Polished Black.
It seems as though Rodrigo is extremely ready to launch her latest album, along with her dreamy new aesthetic.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.