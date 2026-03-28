Earlier this month, stylist Law Roach suggested that Zendaya and Tom Holland had already tied the knot in secret. Zendaya is currently promoting her new A24 movie, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson, but she's yet to confirm or deny her rumored marital status. However, during a trip to Rome, Italy on March 27, the actress gave the sweetest nod to her alleged spouse.

The Euphoria star was photographed arriving at a jewelry store in Rome wearing cuffed jeans and an oversize light blue shirt. For footwear, Zendaya opted for a pair of The Row's Canal Loafers, which retail for $990 and are available to shop in Black or Milk shades.

Notably, as well as wearing The Row during her current press tour, Zendaya's character in The Drama also reps Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand.

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Zendaya pairs cuffed jeans with The Row loafers. (Image credit: JDAF / BACKGRID)

The cutest element of Zendaya's outfit—by far—was her baseball cap, which was emblazoned with the name of Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. Clearly, Zendaya is a big fan of her fiancé's ventures.

Zendaya wearing a Bero baseball cap. (Image credit: JDAF / BACKGRID)

The actress was also photographed wearing a $1,250 Jessica McCormack Round Wire Fine Gold Band on her ring finger, along with a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch. According to @young.brando, Zendaya's Rolex is a vintage model.

While Zendaya and Holland's marital status remains unclear, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars appear to be constantly supportive of one another.

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