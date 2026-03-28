Tom Holland Is at the Center of His Rumored Wife Zendaya's Rome Shopping Trip Outfit
Cuffed jeans, The Row loafers, a special baseball cap, and a gold wedding band.
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Earlier this month, stylist Law Roach suggested that Zendaya and Tom Holland had already tied the knot in secret. Zendaya is currently promoting her new A24 movie, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson, but she's yet to confirm or deny her rumored marital status. However, during a trip to Rome, Italy on March 27, the actress gave the sweetest nod to her alleged spouse.
The Euphoria star was photographed arriving at a jewelry store in Rome wearing cuffed jeans and an oversize light blue shirt. For footwear, Zendaya opted for a pair of The Row's Canal Loafers, which retail for $990 and are available to shop in Black or Milk shades.
Notably, as well as wearing The Row during her current press tour, Zendaya's character in The Drama also reps Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand.Article continues below
The cutest element of Zendaya's outfit—by far—was her baseball cap, which was emblazoned with the name of Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. Clearly, Zendaya is a big fan of her fiancé's ventures.
The actress was also photographed wearing a $1,250 Jessica McCormack Round Wire Fine Gold Band on her ring finger, along with a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch. According to @young.brando, Zendaya's Rolex is a vintage model.
While Zendaya and Holland's marital status remains unclear, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars appear to be constantly supportive of one another.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.