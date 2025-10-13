Kaia Gerber Gives the Pencil Skirt Trend Her Seal of Approval Paired With a Classic Chanel Flap Bag
Ballet flats and a V-neck sweater completed the model's outfit.
A plethora of late 2025 trends have started making an appearance following the arrival of fall. Model Kaia Gerber co-signed one particular fashion trend during a night out on Sunday, October 12. She also found the perfect accessory for her outfit: a classic Chanel Flap Bag that literally never goes out of style.
On Sunday night, Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a black pencil skirt, tapping into a trend that's been steadily gaining popularity. She styled the knee-length skirt with a V-neck sweater and Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats, which feature a slight chunky heel. A fan of the footwear brand, Gerber has been photographed wearing several of their styles in recent months.
A classic blue Chanel Flap Bag completed the model's sleek outfit. The vintage style often trades hands for as much as $4,450, and has been in Gerber's collection since 2020.
In an April 2025 interview with Vogue, Gerber reflected on ways in which her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, had influenced her own fashion choices. "Her style has been pretty dialed in for a while," Gerber said of Crawford. "The older I get, the more I go into your territory, which is classic. The nice thing about like looking quite similar to a parent is if I want to know if a hair or makeup look will look good on me, I will look up pictures of my mom—because if it looks good on her, most of the time, I can pull it off as well."
As well as finding inspiration in her mom's most iconic looks, Gerber is carving out a style all of her own.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber's Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.