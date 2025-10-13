A plethora of late 2025 trends have started making an appearance following the arrival of fall. Model Kaia Gerber co-signed one particular fashion trend during a night out on Sunday, October 12. She also found the perfect accessory for her outfit: a classic Chanel Flap Bag that literally never goes out of style.

On Sunday night, Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a black pencil skirt, tapping into a trend that's been steadily gaining popularity. She styled the knee-length skirt with a V-neck sweater and Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats, which feature a slight chunky heel. A fan of the footwear brand, Gerber has been photographed wearing several of their styles in recent months.

A classic blue Chanel Flap Bag completed the model's sleek outfit. The vintage style often trades hands for as much as $4,450, and has been in Gerber's collection since 2020.

Kaia Gerber embraces the pencil skirt trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In an April 2025 interview with Vogue, Gerber reflected on ways in which her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, had influenced her own fashion choices. "Her style has been pretty dialed in for a while," Gerber said of Crawford. "The older I get, the more I go into your territory, which is classic. The nice thing about like looking quite similar to a parent is if I want to know if a hair or makeup look will look good on me, I will look up pictures of my mom—because if it looks good on her, most of the time, I can pull it off as well."

As well as finding inspiration in her mom's most iconic looks, Gerber is carving out a style all of her own.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber's Style