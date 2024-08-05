Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's habit of mother-daughter outfit coordination isn't only for the red carpet.

Crawford shared a snap of the entire family—daughter Kaia Gerber husband Rande Gerber, and son Presley Gerber—attending a wedding on Sunday, August 4. First observation: This family has great genes all around. Second observation: Kaia Gerber, 22, and Cindy Crawford, 58, clearly had a text thread going while they picked out their wedding guest dresses.

The duo didn't exactly match, but they expertly (and elegantly) coordinated. Gerber wore a form-fitting, emerald green dress with a ruffled skirt and a plunging halter neckline. Her mother chose a watercolor floral slip with hints of the same green in her daughter's gown, as well as flecks of purple and yellow. Both women chose on-trend summer sandals: black kitten heels for Kaia and nude slides for Cindy. Exact tags for their dresses weren't available at press time.

Kaia Gerber (left) and Cindy Crawford (second from right) coordinated in emerald green for a recent wedding. (Image credit: @cindycrawford)

Anyone can look at Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber and pick up on the family resemblance. The two also share style DNA that shows up all over the red carpet. Attending the 2024 Paris Olympics last week, the duo arrived at a party hosted by the luxury timepiece brand Omega in coordinating little black dresses. Kaia's Gucci mini featured a sweetheart neckline and short hem, while Cindy Crawford opted for a cowl neck midi. Before they posed together in an official capacity, they also wandered the streets of Paris in matching black and navy outfits.

Even when they're not choosing the exact same garment, this pair likes to plan their outfits together. Take the most recent National Book Awards for example, where Gerber and Crawford complemented one another in a floor-length, caramel gown (the former) and a stark white suit (the latter).

Gerber and Crawford last played off one another's personal style in Paris, where they matched in little black dresses for an Omega event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when they don't explicitly match, they play off one another's style. Case in point: Their complementary neutral looks for the National Book Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At present, Kaia Gerber's closet has one key difference from her mom's: a new stylist. Gerber is the newest client of celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who also creates red carpet magic with Sydney Sweeney, Cami Mendes, and Bella Hadid. Dickson told Marie Claire she tries to work with "cool girls." What's cooler than a daughter who actively wants to match with her mom—at work and after it?

