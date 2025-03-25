Selena Gomez Is the Cropped Blazer Trend's Final Boss

Her take exudes CEO energy, but anyone can pair it with jeans.

Selena Gomez leaves the Drew Barrymore show wearing a cropped blazer with matching trousers and several pieces of gold jewelry
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

The cropped blazer trend's stock just went up with an endorsement from Selena Gomez.

Deep in promo-mode for her latest album, I Said I Love You First, the singer taped an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on March 25 outfitted in the blazer trend seen everywhere from New York Fashion Week's women-led runways to Milan Fashion Week's business-first street style. Stylist Erin Walsh dressed her star client in a strong-shouldered blazer that hit at Gomez's waist, revealing a sliver of midriff above her high-waist trousers in a matching shade of Goldman Sachs-coded gray. A trio of black leather accessories rounded out the look, with varying degrees of CEO effect. Her black leather belt and pointed-toe heels felt fit for a corner office; her East-West bag was a 180-degree turn away from a bulky work tote.

Selena Gomez exits the Drew Barrymore show wearing the cropped blazer trend with matching pants and an east west bag

Selena Gomez exited The Drew Barrymore Show on March 25 modeling the cropped blazer trend—a remix of classic suiting.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cropped Pinstriped Wool-Blend Blazer
ACNE STUDIOS
Cropped Pinstriped Wool-Blend Blazer

Black Boat Wide Bag
OSOI
Black Boat Wide Bag

The Rare Beauty founder tapped Maison Jewels for a few final, 18k gold touches on her outfit. Her hair was styled into a soft, curled lob. While not confirmed yet, her soft glow and pink lip are almost definitely courtesy of her own products. In music and in lipstick, Selena Gomez is her own best saleswoman.

Between penning her first album with fiancé Benny Blanco and gushing about their creative process on the talk show circuit, Gomez has definitely been putting in work. Dipping into the cropped blazer trend seen everywhere from Calvin Klein to Kallmeyer, however, is a swerve for her promo tour style. Lately, she's more often spotted in vintage Mugler or snatched Schiaparelli mini dresses. A designer has yet to claim credit for her remixed suit, but it says Gomez is paying close attention to the runway—where designers are fixated on workwear women want to wear. (A cropped trench is definitely more playful than an entirely oversize suit.)

Selena Gomez leaves a taping of the drew barrymore show with a cropped blazer and matching pants

Selena Gomez swapped a bulky work bag for a slim East-West purse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If Selena Gomez is ready to go boardroom chic, the cropped blazer trend is an ideal shortcut. Navel-grazing styles have been an Amal Clooney favorite for accentuating high-rise jeans this spring; they're also the preferred top for Leslie Bibb to model her blunt bob while promoting The White Lotus this spring. However the short jacket is styled, one thing's for sure: the women who wear it mean business.

Shop the Cropped Blazer Trend

a gray cropped blazer in front of a plain backdrop
Babaton
Arbus Blazer

Reggie Crop Blazer
Amanda Uprichard
Reggie Crop Blazer

Structured Crop Blazer
Open Edit
Structured Crop Blazer (Was $85)

Gap, Cropped Herringbone Jacket
Gap
Cropped Herringbone Jacket

Cropped Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Blazer (Was $110)

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸