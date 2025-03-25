The cropped blazer trend's stock just went up with an endorsement from Selena Gomez.

Deep in promo-mode for her latest album, I Said I Love You First, the singer taped an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on March 25 outfitted in the blazer trend seen everywhere from New York Fashion Week's women-led runways to Milan Fashion Week's business-first street style. Stylist Erin Walsh dressed her star client in a strong-shouldered blazer that hit at Gomez's waist, revealing a sliver of midriff above her high-waist trousers in a matching shade of Goldman Sachs-coded gray. A trio of black leather accessories rounded out the look, with varying degrees of CEO effect. Her black leather belt and pointed-toe heels felt fit for a corner office; her East-West bag was a 180-degree turn away from a bulky work tote.

Selena Gomez exited The Drew Barrymore Show on March 25 modeling the cropped blazer trend—a remix of classic suiting. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Rare Beauty founder tapped Maison Jewels for a few final, 18k gold touches on her outfit. Her hair was styled into a soft, curled lob. While not confirmed yet, her soft glow and pink lip are almost definitely courtesy of her own products. In music and in lipstick, Selena Gomez is her own best saleswoman.

Between penning her first album with fiancé Benny Blanco and gushing about their creative process on the talk show circuit, Gomez has definitely been putting in work. Dipping into the cropped blazer trend seen everywhere from Calvin Klein to Kallmeyer, however, is a swerve for her promo tour style. Lately, she's more often spotted in vintage Mugler or snatched Schiaparelli mini dresses. A designer has yet to claim credit for her remixed suit, but it says Gomez is paying close attention to the runway—where designers are fixated on workwear women want to wear. (A cropped trench is definitely more playful than an entirely oversize suit.)

Selena Gomez swapped a bulky work bag for a slim East-West purse. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Selena Gomez is ready to go boardroom chic, the cropped blazer trend is an ideal shortcut. Navel-grazing styles have been an Amal Clooney favorite for accentuating high-rise jeans this spring; they're also the preferred top for Leslie Bibb to model her blunt bob while promoting The White Lotus this spring. However the short jacket is styled, one thing's for sure: the women who wear it mean business.

