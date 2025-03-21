Amid the release of their joint album I Said I Love You First, date night for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looks more like a trip to The Tonight Show than a romantic candlelit dinner. But the pair is still dressing like they've got a table booked for two—times two, in Selena Gomez's case.

The Rare Beauty founder doubled up archival designer outfits for her Mar. 20 visit to the New York City late night circuit. First up, stylist Erin Walsh sourced a vintage Thierry Mugler dress: specifically, the 1981 "Vampire" style defined by Mugler's signature snatched waistline. A deep V-neckline gave way to off-the-shoulder sleeves that curved outward from Gomez's arms and a ruffled peplum detail at her waist.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spent Mar. 20 at The Tonight Show, where the Rare Beauty founder wore a vintage Mugler mini dress with contrasting tights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raiding the Mugler archive is an A-list fashion flex, as stars like Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner know all too well. Variations of the Vampire dress, specifically, have been worn by the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Dua Lipa. Gomez's take on the famed designer's sharp tailoring and sultry silhouettes veered Parisian-chic, styled with her curly lob and Paris Fashion week-approved sheer black tights. Sitting down to chat with Jimmy Fallon, Gomez crossed her legs and kicked up her red-bottomed heels—confirmation that she completed the look with an assist from Christian Louboutin.

Gomez paired her cinched-in dress with a pair of Louboutin heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By her side, Benny Blanco stayed true to the deliberately-undone styling he's worn on most of their joint outings. The producer wore a lilac floral button-up with torn-up embellished jeans and a pair of square-toe boots—the Cali club-goer to Gomez's Parisian café society starlette.

One wildly contrasting couples' style moment wasn't enough for the pair. Before the night was over, Gomez and Walsh pulled another rare look out of storage and onto the sidewalk. Leaving the studio, the "Good for You" singer changed into a rich-looking black leather set. All signs point to it hailing from Chanel, including the collarless jacket silhouette (a Coco Chanel speciality) and the gold chain detailing winding along the mini skirt's hem and cuffs of each sleeve. Gomez kept her overall styling consistent with black tights, pointed-toe heels, and the addition of a black turtleneck underneath. Blanco, meanwhile, stayed loyal to his entire first outfit of the night.

Leaving the studio, Gomez changed into a collarless leather jacket and matching skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez's personal style has notably evolved since joining forces with Erin Walsh for the Emilia Pérez press tour last year. She's embraced her newly-minted billionaire status in a range of elevated LBDs and refined red carpet gowns, from custom Saint Laurent at Cannes to crystal-coated Schiaparelli and Ralph Lauren on the awards season circuit. Little black dresses have also been a fixture in every possible cut, color, and fabrication. Date nights—and working date nights—are clearly not an exception. If she has the vintage dresses, she's going to wear them.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors