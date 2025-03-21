Selena Gomez Quick-Changes From a Sultry Vintage Mugler Dress to a Rich-Looking Leather Set
Her LBD era isn't over after all.
Amid the release of their joint album I Said I Love You First, date night for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco looks more like a trip to The Tonight Show than a romantic candlelit dinner. But the pair is still dressing like they've got a table booked for two—times two, in Selena Gomez's case.
The Rare Beauty founder doubled up archival designer outfits for her Mar. 20 visit to the New York City late night circuit. First up, stylist Erin Walsh sourced a vintage Thierry Mugler dress: specifically, the 1981 "Vampire" style defined by Mugler's signature snatched waistline. A deep V-neckline gave way to off-the-shoulder sleeves that curved outward from Gomez's arms and a ruffled peplum detail at her waist.
Raiding the Mugler archive is an A-list fashion flex, as stars like Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner know all too well. Variations of the Vampire dress, specifically, have been worn by the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Dua Lipa. Gomez's take on the famed designer's sharp tailoring and sultry silhouettes veered Parisian-chic, styled with her curly lob and Paris Fashion week-approved sheer black tights. Sitting down to chat with Jimmy Fallon, Gomez crossed her legs and kicked up her red-bottomed heels—confirmation that she completed the look with an assist from Christian Louboutin.
By her side, Benny Blanco stayed true to the deliberately-undone styling he's worn on most of their joint outings. The producer wore a lilac floral button-up with torn-up embellished jeans and a pair of square-toe boots—the Cali club-goer to Gomez's Parisian café society starlette.
One wildly contrasting couples' style moment wasn't enough for the pair. Before the night was over, Gomez and Walsh pulled another rare look out of storage and onto the sidewalk. Leaving the studio, the "Good for You" singer changed into a rich-looking black leather set. All signs point to it hailing from Chanel, including the collarless jacket silhouette (a Coco Chanel speciality) and the gold chain detailing winding along the mini skirt's hem and cuffs of each sleeve. Gomez kept her overall styling consistent with black tights, pointed-toe heels, and the addition of a black turtleneck underneath. Blanco, meanwhile, stayed loyal to his entire first outfit of the night.
Selena Gomez's personal style has notably evolved since joining forces with Erin Walsh for the Emilia Pérez press tour last year. She's embraced her newly-minted billionaire status in a range of elevated LBDs and refined red carpet gowns, from custom Saint Laurent at Cannes to crystal-coated Schiaparelli and Ralph Lauren on the awards season circuit. Little black dresses have also been a fixture in every possible cut, color, and fabrication. Date nights—and working date nights—are clearly not an exception. If she has the vintage dresses, she's going to wear them.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
