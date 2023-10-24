It is all about the sartorial changeover right now: transitioning your warm-weather staples to work for the colder months whenever and however you can. Dakota Johnson just showed us how to do it in an early-autumn outfit that featured—brace yourself—one of the summer's most polarizing trends: Johnson wore mesh flats for a fall coffee run (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?). The controversial shoe trend, seen on celebs all summer but nearly always sold out, can spark even more debate when we pair them with fall knit pants, layers of button-downs, and off-the-shoulder sweaters.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star's pair are Alaia’s fishnet ballet flats in black—which Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence are also fans of as well. The Italian-made shoes, often called this year's most popular sandal, combine playful mesh with a sophisticated ballerina silhouette. We’ve also seen the mesh ballet slipper trend on Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence, but they can become part of your transitional fall wardrobe when worn the right way. Johnson paired her fishnet flats with frayed, raw-hem black trousers, a white cropped tank, and an oversized white Oxford button-down shirt, which will keep her warm enough in the October Malibu breeze.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As Johnson demonstrated, the mesh ballet flat trend has seasonal staying power. All you need to do is pair them with warmer pieces, and your transitional looks will still bring you cozy comfort . For instance, slip on a pair of black tights, throw on a chunky knit sweater, or zip-up a midi-length down vest to take them from the beach chair to apple-picking or leaf-peeping.

Find more of our top picks for the mesh ballet flats you must add to your summer-to-fall fashion, below.