Dakota Johnson Matches the Suede Bag Trend to a Mob Wife-Worthy Fur Jacket
The 'Madame Web' star put a luxurious-yet-sporty spin on fall's top accessory trend while running errands in New York City.
Dakota Johnson debuted a distinctly mob wife-coded winter coat while running errands in New York City. On Monday, Oct. 14, the Madame Web actor left her hotel wearing a chocolate brown longline jacket with wide lapels that appeared to be made from either mink or muskrat fur. (Whether the fur was real or not remains unclear.) If it does happen to be her best faux fur, however, it's a very expensive-looking imitation reminiscent of affordable, yet elevated options from A.L.C. and Apparis.
The star dressed down her statement outerwear by styling it with light wash straight-leg jeans, a hunter green crewneck sweatshirt, and black platform ankle boots with an exposed silver zipper from The Row.
Johnson also used the outing to formally endorse the suede bag trend with a sizable brown suede hobo bag from The Row that looked perfect for schlepping your stuff around the city. Her exact tote is sold-out, but the brand still offers a smaller version. And if you're seeking something more roomy, Coach's Brooklyn bag in cedar suede would deliver a very similar vibe.
In case you haven't heard, suede is trending for fall—especially in the accessories category—after designers like Isabel Marant, Altuzarra, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren featured suede bags in their 2024 collections. Case in point: Early adopter Jennifer Lopez donned the trend twice in September, first with a $48,000 brown suede Birkin Grizzly 25 and again with a brown suede Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote a week later.
Much to my delight, the notoriously private star topped her long brunette locks with a New York Mets baseball cap ahead of Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps we have Johnson to thank for the victory. She finished the look with a pair of gold-rim sunglasses and tiny gold stud earrings.
The finished outfit feels like a big departure for Johnson, who generally eschews trends in favor of a lived-in minimalist aesthetic. The luxury displayed here is far from quiet, but there's a street style lesson for all of us in the way she balances out her luxurious fur coat with classic denim and sporty accessories. It feels very Princess Diana, don't you think?
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photos of Her Son, Ernest, to Mark Mom Sarah Ferguson's 65th Birthday
"So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Swaps Her Barrel Jeans for a Trend People Love to Hate
And she pulls it off.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
This Recent Royal Event Caused Prince William to Say He Was Ready to "Smash" Some Windows
Watch out below!
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Gigi Hadid Layers Three Fall Sweaters at Once Like a Pattern-Clashing Expert
The supermodel layered three sweaters at once.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit a Couples' Style Home Run at the Yankees vs. Guardians Game
The pair matched in oversize jackets and baseball caps for a Yankees game.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Why Celebrities Want You to Wear Pink to the Polls
A campaign by Argent and When We All Vote wants to bring optimism to the polls.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Lace Gucci Corset Spices Up a Classic Camel Coat for a New York City Date Night
She's worn some form of lingerie-inspired apparel all season.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Finally Breaks Her Little Black Dress Streak With a Cherry Red Ball Gown in London
The 'Emilia Perez' star took a much-needed break from black.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Is the Equestrian-Prep Ideal in a J.Crew Shirt and White Pants
She looked like an equestrian-prep vision at a recent event.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Perfects Fall Layering in a Reversible Quilted Jacket and Red Velvet Mary Janes
The 'Dawson's Creek' star layered like she was born for it.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Styles a $4,100 Loewe Bag With a Basic Sweater and Sneakers
Sorry, Tom Holland.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated