Dakota Johnson debuted a distinctly mob wife-coded winter coat while running errands in New York City. On Monday, Oct. 14, the Madame Web actor left her hotel wearing a chocolate brown longline jacket with wide lapels that appeared to be made from either mink or muskrat fur. (Whether the fur was real or not remains unclear.) If it does happen to be her best faux fur, however, it's a very expensive-looking imitation reminiscent of affordable, yet elevated options from A.L.C. and Apparis.

The star dressed down her statement outerwear by styling it with light wash straight-leg jeans, a hunter green crewneck sweatshirt, and black platform ankle boots with an exposed silver zipper from The Row.

Dakota Johnson bundles up in a brown fur coat in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Johnson also used the outing to formally endorse the suede bag trend with a sizable brown suede hobo bag from The Row that looked perfect for schlepping your stuff around the city. Her exact tote is sold-out, but the brand still offers a smaller version. And if you're seeking something more roomy, Coach's Brooklyn bag in cedar suede would deliver a very similar vibe.

In case you haven't heard, suede is trending for fall—especially in the accessories category—after designers like Isabel Marant, Altuzarra, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren featured suede bags in their 2024 collections. Case in point: Early adopter Jennifer Lopez donned the trend twice in September, first with a $48,000 brown suede Birkin Grizzly 25 and again with a brown suede Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote a week later.

Much to my delight, the notoriously private star topped her long brunette locks with a New York Mets baseball cap ahead of Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps we have Johnson to thank for the victory. She finished the look with a pair of gold-rim sunglasses and tiny gold stud earrings.

Dakota Johnson brings a brown suede tote bag from The Row to run errands. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The finished outfit feels like a big departure for Johnson, who generally eschews trends in favor of a lived-in minimalist aesthetic. The luxury displayed here is far from quiet, but there's a street style lesson for all of us in the way she balances out her luxurious fur coat with classic denim and sporty accessories. It feels very Princess Diana, don't you think?

