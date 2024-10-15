Dakota Johnson Matches the Suede Bag Trend to a Mob Wife-Worthy Fur Jacket

The 'Madame Web' star put a luxurious-yet-sporty spin on fall's top accessory trend while running errands in New York City.

Dakota Johnson wearing a fur coat and mets hat in New York City
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Dakota Johnson debuted a distinctly mob wife-coded winter coat while running errands in New York City. On Monday, Oct. 14, the Madame Web actor left her hotel wearing a chocolate brown longline jacket with wide lapels that appeared to be made from either mink or muskrat fur. (Whether the fur was real or not remains unclear.) If it does happen to be her best faux fur, however, it's a very expensive-looking imitation reminiscent of affordable, yet elevated options from A.L.C. and Apparis.

The star dressed down her statement outerwear by styling it with light wash straight-leg jeans, a hunter green crewneck sweatshirt, and black platform ankle boots with an exposed silver zipper from The Row.

A photo of Dakota Johnson in a brown fur coat

Dakota Johnson bundles up in a brown fur coat in New York City.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Zipped Boot I
The Row Zipped Boot

Esme Faux Fur Jacket
A.L.C. Esme Faux Fur Jacket

brown fur jacket
Apparis Elis Faux Fur Cropped Jacket

Johnson also used the outing to formally endorse the suede bag trend with a sizable brown suede hobo bag from The Row that looked perfect for schlepping your stuff around the city. Her exact tote is sold-out, but the brand still offers a smaller version. And if you're seeking something more roomy, Coach's Brooklyn bag in cedar suede would deliver a very similar vibe.

In case you haven't heard, suede is trending for fall—especially in the accessories category—after designers like Isabel Marant, Altuzarra, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren featured suede bags in their 2024 collections. Case in point: Early adopter Jennifer Lopez donned the trend twice in September, first with a $48,000 brown suede Birkin Grizzly 25 and again with a brown suede Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote a week later.

Much to my delight, the notoriously private star topped her long brunette locks with a New York Mets baseball cap ahead of Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps we have Johnson to thank for the victory. She finished the look with a pair of gold-rim sunglasses and tiny gold stud earrings.

A photo of Dakota Johnson wearing a brown suede tote bag and a New York Mets cap

Dakota Johnson brings a brown suede tote bag from The Row to run errands.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Small Bindle in Suede
The Row Small Bindle in Suede

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 in Suede

The finished outfit feels like a big departure for Johnson, who generally eschews trends in favor of a lived-in minimalist aesthetic. The luxury displayed here is far from quiet, but there's a street style lesson for all of us in the way she balances out her luxurious fur coat with classic denim and sporty accessories. It feels very Princess Diana, don't you think?

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

