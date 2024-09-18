Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready to Spill in Ripped Jeans and a Suede Birkin Bag
The singer met up with a friend in a laidback look after reuniting with her ex last week.
After meeting her ex for brunch a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez was photographed doing what any woman going through a divorce would: going to her friend's house to spill the tea. At least, that's what I imagine she was planning to do when she pulled up to a residence in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday, Sept. 17. She certainly looked like she was planning to dish in a crisp white button-up shirt and distressed light wash jeans with strategically placed rips under the butt. This is what you wear when you need to sit on the couch with your bestie and pour your heart out, but you also need to look like your life isn't completely falling apart: a polished shirt that says, "I've got it all under control," and jeans that admit, "Well, almost."
Of course, no outfit would be complete for the singer without a rare Hermès Birkin bag. The bag she chose for this outing appears to be a brown suede Hermès 2022 Birkin Grizzly 25 valued at upwards of $48,000. Suede is trending heavily for fall thanks to Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton sending it down the Fall 2024 catwalks. And Lopez clearly got the memo—this is her second suede bag in as many days.
Brown suede sandals with gold studs, a gold cuff bracelet, and oversize aviator sunglasses completed the casual look. Her hair was pulled into a messy bun and her nails were lacquered with nude-peach polish. The laidback ensemble conveyed a markedly different vibe than the skintight revenge crop top, dark wash flares, and big gold hoops she wore to reunite with current husband, soon-to-be ex, Ben Affleck on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The meet-up marked their first public outing since filing for divorce in August, but according to onlookers, it was far from a chilly encounter. The two were reportedly kissing and holding hands at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they enjoyed brunch with their blended family. One source even told Page Six that Affleck "could not keep his hands off" Lopez during the meal, while another assured People they are still moving forward with the divorce.
Only a month ago, on Aug. 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after an infamous breakup in 2004. That said, something about the relaxed, hopeful way Lopez has been dressing lately tells me their story may not be over just yet.
