Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready to Spill in Ripped Jeans and a Suede Birkin Bag

The singer met up with a friend in a laidback look after reuniting with her ex last week.

jennifer lopez in a white button-up
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

After meeting her ex for brunch a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez was photographed doing what any woman going through a divorce would: going to her friend's house to spill the tea. At least, that's what I imagine she was planning to do when she pulled up to a residence in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday, Sept. 17. She certainly looked like she was planning to dish in a crisp white button-up shirt and distressed light wash jeans with strategically placed rips under the butt. This is what you wear when you need to sit on the couch with your bestie and pour your heart out, but you also need to look like your life isn't completely falling apart: a polished shirt that says, "I've got it all under control," and jeans that admit, "Well, almost."

Of course, no outfit would be complete for the singer without a rare Hermès Birkin bag. The bag she chose for this outing appears to be a brown suede Hermès 2022 Birkin Grizzly 25 valued at upwards of $48,000. Suede is trending heavily for fall thanks to Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton sending it down the Fall 2024 catwalks. And Lopez clearly got the memothis is her second suede bag in as many days.

Jennifer Lopez wearing ripped jeans and sandal heels

Jennifer Lopez stopped by her friend's house in ripped jeans and a white button-down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

90s High-Rise Loose Straight Jeans
RE/DONE 90s High-Rise Loose Straight Jeans

'90s Jeans Loose Fit
AGOLDE '90s Jeans Loose Fit

Brown suede sandals with gold studs, a gold cuff bracelet, and oversize aviator sunglasses completed the casual look. Her hair was pulled into a messy bun and her nails were lacquered with nude-peach polish. The laidback ensemble conveyed a markedly different vibe than the skintight revenge crop top, dark wash flares, and big gold hoops she wore to reunite with current husband, soon-to-be ex, Ben Affleck on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The meet-up marked their first public outing since filing for divorce in August, but according to onlookers, it was far from a chilly encounter. The two were reportedly kissing and holding hands at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they enjoyed brunch with their blended family. One source even told Page Six that Affleck "could not keep his hands off" Lopez during the meal, while another assured People they are still moving forward with the divorce.

Jennifer Lopez carrying a suede birkin bag

Lopez's look included jeans with strategically-placed tears and a suede birkin bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sloane Heel | Tan Suede
Staud Sloane Heel

Only a month ago, on Aug. 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after an infamous breakup in 2004. That said, something about the relaxed, hopeful way Lopez has been dressing lately tells me their story may not be over just yet.

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸