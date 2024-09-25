Jennifer Lopez rarely misses an opportunity to show off her extensive Hermès Birkin bag collection. For a quick jaunt to a friend's house on Tuesday, Sept. 24, however, the singer decided to take another covetable designer purse for a spin: a brown suede Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote. This particular edition of the Andiamo, the exterior of which is covered in the brand’s distinctive woven leather, currently retails for a cool $8,000. Compared to the $48,000 brown suede Birkin Grizzly 25 Lopez was spotted wearing earlier this month, though, the Andiamo almost feels affordable.

Notably, the casual outing comes only a day after the Hustlers star was photographed heading to a meeting with soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck and Hollywood's favorite divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Per TMZ, Wasser is reportedly serving as a mediator following the couple's August divorce filing.

Jennifer Lopez arriving at a friend's house in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez matched her suede It bag to a pair of camel suede platform combat boots from R13. Suede—and in particular, suede boots and jackets—made a big splash on the Fall 2024 catwalks at Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Isabel Marant, and, of course, Bottega Veneta.

The J.Lo Beauty founder dressed down the trendy bag and shoes in a cropped gray off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and wide-leg blue jeans worn with a messy bun for good measure. She finished the casual daytime look with a pair of gold-rimmed Bottega Veneta aviator sunglasses, large gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher, a gold coin pendant chain, and a long gold cross necklace.

Jennifer Lopez on her way to hang out with a friend wearing suede boots and a matching suede bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't the first time Lopez has left her Birkin at home in favor of a (slightly) less expensive suede style. On Sunday, Sept. 15, Lopez was photographed frolicking outside a friend's house in a white maxi peasant dress with puff sleeves, flip flops, and a brown suede Brunello Cucinelli crossbody. Although it's a nice change of pace to see the singer giving her rare Birkin bags a break, let's hope her vast collection won't be affected by her ongoing divorce proceedings with Affleck. According to TMZ, the two married without a prenuptial agreement.