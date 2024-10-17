Cara Delevingne was missing in action at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and her absence from the pantheon of OG models didn't go unnoticed. But the British runway veteran did step out the following night wearing one of the star-studded show's top trends: big furry boleros. K-pop star Lisa, for instance, performed at the show in a chrome chain bolero. Models Bella Hadid and Lila Moss subsequently hit the runway in furry red and blush pink boleros. Later in the evening, Alessandra Ambrosio changed into a Dolce & Gabbana see-through black corset dress and a fur bolero for the after-party.

At the grand reopening of the Burberry Flagship Store in New York City on Oct. 16, Delevingne delivered her rendition of the trend in a cropped chunky camel faux fur jacket embellished with gold military-style buckles. Given how cold it's been in the city lately, she layered the fuzzy fall statement piece over a cream-colored turtleneck sweater for added warmth.

Cara Delevingne sports a camel brown cropped faux fur jacket with gold clasps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Suicide Squad actor paired the cozy coat with her best maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a hunter green check plaid lining. Frankly, why don't skirts have peek-a-boo patterned linings more often? I love a semi-hidden detail that can only be seen from certain angles.

Cara Delevingne pairs her faux fur bolero with a black leather maxi skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry Nylon Coated Buckled Maxi Skirt $2,090 at Bergdorf Goodman

Both pieces come from Burberry's Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in London on Feb. 19. Of course, Delevingne deviated from the original runway styling by swapping the gray engineer boots pictured below for a pair of black wedge heeled loafers.

Delevingne's look comes from Burberry's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry Leather Wedge Heeled Loafers in Black $1,290 at Burberry

She also carried a bag previously seen on Lady Amelia Windsor during fashion month: a small Burberry Rocking Horse crossbody with a silver "b" clasp.

Delevingne carries a Burberry Rocking Horse saddle bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry Rocking Horse Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag $2,890 at Neiman Marcus

Although Cara Delevingne didn't reunite with her fellow Victoria's Secret Fashion Show alumni at the brand's runway comeback earlier this week, she was in good company at the Burberry opening with Tyra Banks, who walked, and Cher, who performed. But if this is the closest we ever come to seeing Delevingne's iconic eyebrows strut down the Victoria's Secret runway again, I can totally live with that. After all, she still got to meet Cher.

Cara Delevingne poses with Cher, who performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the previous night. (Image credit: Getty Images)