Cara Delevingne Cozies Up to the Bolero Trend in the Fuzziest Brown Jacket
The British model bundled up for a Burberry party in a coat of epic proportions.
Cara Delevingne was missing in action at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and her absence from the pantheon of OG models didn't go unnoticed. But the British runway veteran did step out the following night wearing one of the star-studded show's top trends: big furry boleros. K-pop star Lisa, for instance, performed at the show in a chrome chain bolero. Models Bella Hadid and Lila Moss subsequently hit the runway in furry red and blush pink boleros. Later in the evening, Alessandra Ambrosio changed into a Dolce & Gabbana see-through black corset dress and a fur bolero for the after-party.
At the grand reopening of the Burberry Flagship Store in New York City on Oct. 16, Delevingne delivered her rendition of the trend in a cropped chunky camel faux fur jacket embellished with gold military-style buckles. Given how cold it's been in the city lately, she layered the fuzzy fall statement piece over a cream-colored turtleneck sweater for added warmth.
The Suicide Squad actor paired the cozy coat with her best maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a hunter green check plaid lining. Frankly, why don't skirts have peek-a-boo patterned linings more often? I love a semi-hidden detail that can only be seen from certain angles.
Both pieces come from Burberry's Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in London on Feb. 19. Of course, Delevingne deviated from the original runway styling by swapping the gray engineer boots pictured below for a pair of black wedge heeled loafers.
She also carried a bag previously seen on Lady Amelia Windsor during fashion month: a small Burberry Rocking Horse crossbody with a silver "b" clasp.
Although Cara Delevingne didn't reunite with her fellow Victoria's Secret Fashion Show alumni at the brand's runway comeback earlier this week, she was in good company at the Burberry opening with Tyra Banks, who walked, and Cher, who performed. But if this is the closest we ever come to seeing Delevingne's iconic eyebrows strut down the Victoria's Secret runway again, I can totally live with that. After all, she still got to meet Cher.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
