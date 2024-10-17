Cara Delevingne Cozies Up to the Bolero Trend in the Fuzziest Brown Jacket

The British model bundled up for a Burberry party in a coat of epic proportions.

Cara Delevingne wearing a furry bolero jacket with a butter yellow top and leather maxi skirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cara Delevingne was missing in action at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and her absence from the pantheon of OG models didn't go unnoticed. But the British runway veteran did step out the following night wearing one of the star-studded show's top trends: big furry boleros. K-pop star Lisa, for instance, performed at the show in a chrome chain bolero. Models Bella Hadid and Lila Moss subsequently hit the runway in furry red and blush pink boleros. Later in the evening, Alessandra Ambrosio changed into a Dolce & Gabbana see-through black corset dress and a fur bolero for the after-party.

At the grand reopening of the Burberry Flagship Store in New York City on Oct. 16, Delevingne delivered her rendition of the trend in a cropped chunky camel faux fur jacket embellished with gold military-style buckles. Given how cold it's been in the city lately, she layered the fuzzy fall statement piece over a cream-colored turtleneck sweater for added warmth.

A photo of Cara Delevingne wearing a camel brown cropped faux fur jacket with gold clasps.

Cara Delevingne sports a camel brown cropped faux fur jacket with gold clasps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry
Burberry Brown Wool Jacket

The Suicide Squad actor paired the cozy coat with her best maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a hunter green check plaid lining. Frankly, why don't skirts have peek-a-boo patterned linings more often? I love a semi-hidden detail that can only be seen from certain angles.

A photo of Cara Delevingne in a brown furry jacket and a black maxi skirt

Cara Delevingne pairs her faux fur bolero with a black leather maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nylon Coated Buckled Maxi Skirt
Burberry Nylon Coated Buckled Maxi Skirt

Both pieces come from Burberry's Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in London on Feb. 19. Of course, Delevingne deviated from the original runway styling by swapping the gray engineer boots pictured below for a pair of black wedge heeled loafers.

A photo of a model in a brown furry jacket and a black maxi skirt

Delevingne's look comes from Burberry's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather Wedge Heeled Loafers in Black - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry Leather Wedge Heeled Loafers in Black

She also carried a bag previously seen on Lady Amelia Windsor during fashion month: a small Burberry Rocking Horse crossbody with a silver "b" clasp.

A photo of Cara Delevingne carrying a Burberry Rocking Horse saddle bag.

Delevingne carries a Burberry Rocking Horse saddle bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocking Horse Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag
Burberry Rocking Horse Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag

Although Cara Delevingne didn't reunite with her fellow Victoria's Secret Fashion Show alumni at the brand's runway comeback earlier this week, she was in good company at the Burberry opening with Tyra Banks, who walked, and Cher, who performed. But if this is the closest we ever come to seeing Delevingne's iconic eyebrows strut down the Victoria's Secret runway again, I can totally live with that. After all, she still got to meet Cher.

A photo of Cara Delevingne posing with Cher

Cara Delevingne poses with Cher, who performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show the previous night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
