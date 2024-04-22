Hailey Bieber Refines the No-Pants Trend With a Classic Black Blazer

Can this outfit convince you to try the look?

Hailey Bieber in an oversized blazer and no pants Instagram April 2024
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)
published

For some people, the no-pants trend is polarizing. For Hailey Bieber, it's a beloved outfit formula. The Rhode mogul has unapologetically worn pants-less outfits since 2022—and two years in, she's found all sorts of ways to skip pants while incorporating her favorite pieces. Last week for Coachella, she went pants-less with soccer jerseys and leather bombers; this week, she's turning a tried-and-true wardrobe staple, the oversize black blazer, into a no-pants moment.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram "springtime" carousel for her 51 million Instagram followers, including photos of flowers, TikTok screen recordings, and her recent outfits. In several photos, the model wears an oversized black blazer from Balenciaga with exaggerated shoulder pads. She also opted out of a top underneath; instead, she kept it buttoned up and sported it almost as a mini dress.

It's a trending look in It-girl circles: Zendaya tried the same styling hack last week, wearing a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer as a preppy mini.

Hailey Bieber in an oversized blazer and no pants Instagram April 2024

Hailey Bieber's recent Instagram #OOTD featured a boxy Balenciaga blazer, a micro mini skirt, and slingback Saint Laurent heels.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Cut Away Boxy Jacket
Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket

Corey Ruched Low Rise Miniskirt
Edikted Corey Ruched Low Rise Miniskirt

Bieber paired the look with a micro mini skirt underneath. She also wore sheer black tights and slingback Saint Laurent kitten heels. As for accessories, she chose a Tiffany & Co. necklace, diamond earrings, and flashy rings—and, of course, her Rhode lip gloss phone case in hand.

Hailey Bieber in an oversized blazer and no pants Instagram April 2024

"Spring Things," Hailey Bieber wrote in the Instagram caption.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

80mm Slingback Leather Pumps
Saint Laurent Slingback Leather Pumps

Satin Touch 20 Tights
Wolford Satin Touch 20 Tights

Bieber switched up her outfit in a mirror selfie. While posing from her walk-in closet, she threw on a red Fila baseball cap and swapped out her mini skirt for long black sweatpants.

On the beauty front, she left her shoulder-length, light brunette bob down. Her makeup featured a soft eyeshadow, pink blush, a matching lip, and a teal manicure.

Hailey Bieber in an oversized blazer and no pants Instagram April 2024

The Rhode founder swapped out her mini skirt for sweatpants and a baseball cap.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Lip Case — Iphone 15 Pro
Rhode Lip Case

Bieber's recent #OOTD draws similarities from her previous Instagram post from her time at Coachella. The entrepreneur made a few outfit changes throughout the festival, but one of her most talked-out looks reinforced the no-pants trend.

Hailey Bieber stands in front of a window wearing a giant leather jacket and no pants on the way to Coachella

At Coachella, Hailey Bieber wore an oversized leather jacket with barely-there mini underneath.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

The outfit for her weekend in the California desert, styled by Dani Michelle, included a leather jacket by Balenciaga and lug-sole Miu Miu leather boots. She styled a super tiny dress underneath the jacket.

This isn't the first (or last) time followers will see Hailey Bieber embracing the no-pants trend. Plus, her bold choices have inspired a number of celebrities to embrace the controversial style over the past few months, from Kristen Stewart to Dua Lipa and her good friend, Kendall Jenner. With a designer co-sign from brands like Gucci and Miu Miu, there isn't any stopping the trend's rise (in Hollywood, at least).

Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles wearing micro shorts and a leather jacket

Hailey Bieber has always pushed the no-pants agenda forward, even on her days off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With warm weather in full swing, you can tap into your inner Hailey Bieber and stock up on similar blazers to wear all season long—with or without pants—ahead.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Oversize Blazer

Oversized Blazer
Banana Republic Oversized Blazer

Reformation
Reformation Natalia Oversized Blazer

The Oversized 블레이저
Bardot Oversized Blazer

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

