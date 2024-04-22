For some people, the no-pants trend is polarizing. For Hailey Bieber, it's a beloved outfit formula. The Rhode mogul has unapologetically worn pants-less outfits since 2022—and two years in, she's found all sorts of ways to skip pants while incorporating her favorite pieces. Last week for Coachella, she went pants-less with soccer jerseys and leather bombers; this week, she's turning a tried-and-true wardrobe staple, the oversize black blazer, into a no-pants moment.
Over the weekend, the 27-year-old posted an Instagram "springtime" carousel for her 51 million Instagram followers, including photos of flowers, TikTok screen recordings, and her recent outfits. In several photos, the model wears an oversized black blazer from Balenciaga with exaggerated shoulder pads. She also opted out of a top underneath; instead, she kept it buttoned up and sported it almost as a mini dress.
It's a trending look in It-girl circles: Zendaya tried the same styling hack last week, wearing a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer as a preppy mini.
Bieber paired the look with a micro mini skirt underneath. She also wore sheer black tights and slingback Saint Laurent kitten heels. As for accessories, she chose a Tiffany & Co. necklace, diamond earrings, and flashy rings—and, of course, her Rhode lip gloss phone case in hand.
Bieber switched up her outfit in a mirror selfie. While posing from her walk-in closet, she threw on a red Fila baseball cap and swapped out her mini skirt for long black sweatpants.
On the beauty front, she left her shoulder-length, light brunette bob down. Her makeup featured a soft eyeshadow, pink blush, a matching lip, and a teal manicure.
Bieber's recent #OOTD draws similarities from her previous Instagram post from her time at Coachella. The entrepreneur made a few outfit changes throughout the festival, but one of her most talked-out looks reinforced the no-pants trend.
The outfit for her weekend in the California desert, styled by Dani Michelle, included a leather jacket by Balenciaga and lug-sole Miu Miu leather boots. She styled a super tiny dress underneath the jacket.
This isn't the first (or last) time followers will see Hailey Bieber embracing the no-pants trend. Plus, her bold choices have inspired a number of celebrities to embrace the controversial style over the past few months, from Kristen Stewart to Dua Lipa and her good friend, Kendall Jenner. With a designer co-sign from brands like Gucci and Miu Miu, there isn't any stopping the trend's rise (in Hollywood, at least).
With warm weather in full swing, you can tap into your inner Hailey Bieber and stock up on similar blazers to wear all season long—with or without pants—ahead.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Oversize Blazer
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
