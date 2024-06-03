When an X user writes that, "I want to live in Kendall Jenner's Instagram dumps," it's hard not to agree. The model and 818 Tequila founder gave her 293 million followers a glimpse at her family vacation in Mallorca, Spain, on Monday, June 3, along with the romantic sheer dress she packed for taking in the sunset. The whole tableau was enough to inspire booking an overnight trip to the Mediterranean, budget-permitting.

Jenner shared five photos lounging on the deck of a yacht in a dusty lavender, semi-sheer dress. The piece's see-through fabric was offset by a high neckline and a floor-grazing, flowing skirt. She appeared to accessorize with nothing but silver earrings.

Kendall Jenner shared sunset photos from her trip to Mallorca, Spain, featuring a gauzy, semi-sheer dress. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Jenner' dress features a full, relaxed skirt and a high neckline. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Jenner hasn't revealed the designer behind her periwinkle dress, but it's safe to assume it comes from FWRD (where Jenner is creative director) or Revolve (the retailer's sister website).

It's obvious from a first glance that the piece was designed for splurge-worthy travels like Jenner's. Her post also included a clip running along the deck of the boat with her skirt gathered in her hands, and between the sunset and the gesture, it all felt like a slice of a romance novel.

Jenner's stylist, Dani Michelle, left her client a note in the comments. "Yesss kenny, " she wrote.

A sunset sail in Mallorca might be the most luxurious celebrity application of 2024's sheer trend so far. Other A-listers (including Jenner) have taken inspiration from the see-through runways of Miu Miu, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Jacquemus in either red carpet contexts (like Bella Hadid at Cannes) or for casual outfits (like Hailey Bieber's sheer maternity top for vacation in Japan). None have gone so far as to color-coordinate their gauzy tops and skirts with the exact shade of clouds melting into a 9 P.M. sunset, until Kendall Jenner.

The model's travel outfits aren't all curated just for Instagram. In transit to the trip, Jenner pulled updated versions of her minimalist closet staples for the journey. She was spotted wearing a black matching workout set—potentially from Alo Yoga, one of her favorite brands—along with a white zip-up jacket and $650 flip flops from The Row. Over her shoulder, she carried one of Phoebe Philo's extra-large tote bags.

Arriving in Spain, Jenner wore a white zip-up jacket with a matching workout set and sandals by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Before setting off on her trip, Jenner discussed her current approach to style with Vogue. “I don’t think anything is ever out because personal style isn’t about following the trends, but doing what feels best for you,” she said. “Some of my favorite things for spring are flowy feminine dresses, great minimal slides, and big bags.” And as we now know, all three were front-and-center in her Spain travel outfits.