Elsa Hosk References a "Very Cool Rich Lady" in an H&M Pinstripe Suit
She channeled "fabulous old ladies in Milan" for a night out in New York City.
When Charli XCX sang, "I'm your favorite reference, baby," on the track "360," most attendees at H&M's surprise Times Square concert and Hotel Chelsea after-party agreed. (Every trendy winter coat paired to hot pants and a Gucci bag in the crowd was proof.) But model and designer Elsa Hosk had a different reference on the mood board for her Monday night out. It was more "fashion week billionaire" than "brat."
The Helsa founder eschewed indie-sleaze, club-rat clothing for a suit representative of her favorite tonal dressing for fall. She pulled two as-yet unreleased pieces from the H&M Studio collection, an oversize pinstripe blazer with an asymmetric closure and a slouchy pair of matching trousers. (Both will be available to purchase on Thursday, Nov. 21.) '80s-inspired earrings and a pair of black loafers completed a look that cast partying as serious business.
"I love a little bit of a reference when I get dressed," Hosk said. In this case, the subtle, texture pinstripe and differently-shaped buttons helped her tap into a doyenne of the Corso Como. "It felt very 'cool rich lady,' so I went with a bit of teased old lady hair to go with it, like the fabulous old ladies in Milan," she explains, "and classic, nude tonal makeup."
The last time Hosk made a big appearance, she was channeling Princess Diana's revenge dress with a pixie cut and pearls to match. Last night, she still had the late royal in her rolodex of references—but Lauren Hutton, Grace Jones, Jane Birkin, and Chloë Sevigny also got name-checked at the door. There's a through-line across all their varied tastes and signatures: "I’m constantly inspired by women and men who dress for themselves," Hosk says. Or, more succinctly: "All the icons!"
One could make a case that Elsa Hosk is another favorite reference in fashion circles. She has 8.7 million Instagram followers hanging on her every outfit; her clothing line, Helsa, frequently sells out. She attributes her style success to being true to herself. "I’ve always been big on fit and love creating a moment that inspires people to go for it, do your own thing," she explains of her design process. "Helsa has taught me about confidence, trusting my gut, and that when I make clothes that I want to wear and feel comfortable and empowered in, it resonates[.]"
From her slouchy, "richy lady" H&M suit to her tonal knitwear, Hosk's wardrobe is probably best described by another of Charli's lyrics: She's "lookin' like an icon."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins Make Adorable Appearance for Monaco's National Day
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will turn 10 in December.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Lila Moss Steers Winter's Biggest Denim Trend in a Western Direction
Complete with a suede jacket and cowboy boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lila Moss Saddles Up in a Suede Jacket, Cowboy Boots, and Winter's Baggy Denim Trend
Complete with a suede jacket and cowboy boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Tops Her Sequin Mini Dress With an Affordable Aritzia Winter Coat
The pop star paired her metallic gold mini dress with a surprisingly affordable coat.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Leset's Madewell Collaboration Lets Everyone Dress Like an Off-Duty Celebrity
Leset's famed loungewear and matching sets just landed at Madewell.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Skips the Sabrina Carpenter Concert Dress Code for a Bomber Jacket and Leather Boots
No rhinestones or corsets here.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Serves Wednesday Addams Goth Glamour at the 2024 Governors Awards Red Carpet
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top
She screened her own double feature.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Skintight Chocolate Gown Hugs Her Baby Bump at the 2024 Governors Awards
The star decided to showcase her changing body.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Governors Awards Started Trophy Season Right
They're putting an under-the-radar red carpet on the map.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated