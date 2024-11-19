When Charli XCX sang, "I'm your favorite reference, baby," on the track "360," most attendees at H&M's surprise Times Square concert and Hotel Chelsea after-party agreed. (Every trendy winter coat paired to hot pants and a Gucci bag in the crowd was proof.) But model and designer Elsa Hosk had a different reference on the mood board for her Monday night out. It was more "fashion week billionaire" than "brat."

The Helsa founder eschewed indie-sleaze, club-rat clothing for a suit representative of her favorite tonal dressing for fall. She pulled two as-yet unreleased pieces from the H&M Studio collection, an oversize pinstripe blazer with an asymmetric closure and a slouchy pair of matching trousers. (Both will be available to purchase on Thursday, Nov. 21.) '80s-inspired earrings and a pair of black loafers completed a look that cast partying as serious business.

Elsa Hosk wears an H&M Studio suit to a Hotel Chelsea after-party. (Image credit: H&M)

"I love a little bit of a reference when I get dressed," Hosk said. In this case, the subtle, texture pinstripe and differently-shaped buttons helped her tap into a doyenne of the Corso Como. "It felt very 'cool rich lady,' so I went with a bit of teased old lady hair to go with it, like the fabulous old ladies in Milan," she explains, "and classic, nude tonal makeup."

The last time Hosk made a big appearance, she was channeling Princess Diana's revenge dress with a pixie cut and pearls to match. Last night, she still had the late royal in her rolodex of references—but Lauren Hutton, Grace Jones, Jane Birkin, and Chloë Sevigny also got name-checked at the door. There's a through-line across all their varied tastes and signatures: "I’m constantly inspired by women and men who dress for themselves," Hosk says. Or, more succinctly: "All the icons!"

Hosk posed with modern muses including Shay Mitchell. (Image credit: H&M)

Hosk's suit was her nod to "all the icons." (Image credit: H&M)

One could make a case that Elsa Hosk is another favorite reference in fashion circles. She has 8.7 million Instagram followers hanging on her every outfit; her clothing line, Helsa, frequently sells out. She attributes her style success to being true to herself. "I’ve always been big on fit and love creating a moment that inspires people to go for it, do your own thing," she explains of her design process. "Helsa has taught me about confidence, trusting my gut, and that when I make clothes that I want to wear and feel comfortable and empowered in, it resonates[.]"

From her slouchy, "richy lady" H&M suit to her tonal knitwear, Hosk's wardrobe is probably best described by another of Charli's lyrics: She's "lookin' like an icon."