Charli XCX Styles Taylor Swift's Favorite $420 Bag With a Fur Coat and Jorts
Absolute brat behavior.
Musically and aesthetically, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX are polar opposites: Charli being the gritty, hyperpop princess and Swift a polished performer. But the one thing they do have in common, apparently, is a $420 handbag they both styled to perfection.
On Nov. 12, Charli was photographed in NYC looking every bit the brat. She went for a classic combo: denim and fur, styling a cropped coat from Unreal Fur with a pair of longline Ksubi jorts.
The pop star was toting an asymmetrical Aupen bag with a braided handle, dubbed the Nirvana. It's the same black leather style Swift carried on a date night with Travis Kelce last year—perhaps the exact same. (Shopping your former tour-mate's closet is very brat behavior.)
Naturally, Swift's styling of the bag couldn't have been more different. In October of 2023, she was photographed with her boyfriend dressed all in black. The look felt 100 percent Taylor, tapping into the dark academia vibe she's made her signature.
The "Down Bad" singer wore satin trousers and a matching Versace corset, which she layered under a gray checked trench coat. On her feet were strappy black sandals and, in her hand, the Nirvana bag.
Carrying a Taylor Swift-approved handbag is an undeniable flex, but let's not forget Charli's pièce de résistance: a pair of denim-lined leather boots. The joots are from a collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier—they're basically archival in the making.
Cropped jacket, leather bag, denim boots—every inch of the Aupen bag's styling (Charli's Version) is brat.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall Jenner Is Ready to Go Back to Her Roots
The star revealed her new chop and dye job with—what else?—an Instagram photo shoot.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Royal Family's "Secret Weapon" Is Following in Prince William And Kate Middleton's Footsteps
Who doesn't love a royal love story?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya Admits She Gets Outfit Anxiety Sometimes
The star opened up, and reveals how she gets into character.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nicole Kidman Puts an Elegant Twist on the Naked Dress Trend for Her 'Spellbound' Premiere
She cast a spell on the red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Pairs $6 Boxers With Her Favorite Rich-Girl Coat Trend
It's all about the contrast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Skintight Velvet Gown Is Already the Holiday Party Dress of the Season
It's not too early to shop a similar one.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Trendy Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for Every Fashion Girl's Wish List
Every fashion girl has a pair.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa's $7,000 Chanel Flap Bag Is a Campy Take On the Classic
She paired them with a campy Chanel bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite $2,400 Khaite Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Investment Piece
She's getting her price-per-wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Anne Hathaway Pairs Adidas Sambas With Comfy, All-White Basics on a Post-Election Sanity Stroll
She's dressing for comfort above all.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Carries the $6,000 Lady Dior Bag Inspired By Princess Diana
She looks like a modern royal.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published