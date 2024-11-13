Musically and aesthetically, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX are polar opposites: Charli being the gritty, hyperpop princess and Swift a polished performer. But the one thing they do have in common, apparently, is a $420 handbag they both styled to perfection.

On Nov. 12, Charli was photographed in NYC looking every bit the brat. She went for a classic combo: denim and fur, styling a cropped coat from Unreal Fur with a pair of longline Ksubi jorts.

The pop star was toting an asymmetrical Aupen bag with a braided handle, dubbed the Nirvana. It's the same black leather style Swift carried on a date night with Travis Kelce last year—perhaps the exact same. (Shopping your former tour-mate's closet is very brat behavior.)

Charli XCX styles a faux fur coat with denim shorts and leather boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unreal Fur Delish Faux Fur Jacket $549 at Unreal Fur

Ksubi Low Rider Short Authentik $190 at Ksubi

Naturally, Swift's styling of the bag couldn't have been more different. In October of 2023, she was photographed with her boyfriend dressed all in black. The look felt 100 percent Taylor, tapping into the dark academia vibe she's made her signature.

The "Down Bad" singer wore satin trousers and a matching Versace corset, which she layered under a gray checked trench coat. On her feet were strappy black sandals and, in her hand, the Nirvana bag.

Taylor Swift carried Aupen's Nirvana bag while out with Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrying a Taylor Swift-approved handbag is an undeniable flex, but let's not forget Charli's pièce de résistance: a pair of denim-lined leather boots. The joots are from a collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier—they're basically archival in the making.

Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier Black & Blue Cuff Over-The-Knee Boots $2,295 at SSENSE

Cropped jacket, leather bag, denim boots—every inch of the Aupen bag's styling (Charli's Version) is brat.