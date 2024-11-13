Charli XCX Styles Taylor Swift's Favorite $420 Bag With a Fur Coat and Jorts

Absolute brat behavior.

Charli XCX seen in East Village on November 12, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur coat and jorts with Taylor Swift&#039;s favorite Aupen Nirvana handbag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Musically and aesthetically, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX are polar opposites: Charli being the gritty, hyperpop princess and Swift a polished performer. But the one thing they do have in common, apparently, is a $420 handbag they both styled to perfection.

On Nov. 12, Charli was photographed in NYC looking every bit the brat. She went for a classic combo: denim and fur, styling a cropped coat from Unreal Fur with a pair of longline Ksubi jorts.

The pop star was toting an asymmetrical Aupen bag with a braided handle, dubbed the Nirvana. It's the same black leather style Swift carried on a date night with Travis Kelce last year—perhaps the exact same. (Shopping your former tour-mate's closet is very brat behavior.)

Charli XCX seen in East Village on November 12, 2024 in New York City wearing a fur coat and jorts with Taylor Swift's favorite Aupen Nirvana handbag.

Charli XCX styles a faux fur coat with denim shorts and leather boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delish Faux Fur Jacket
Unreal Fur Delish Faux Fur Jacket

Low Rider Short Authentik
Ksubi Low Rider Short Authentik

tank
Naadam Baby Rib Tank

Naturally, Swift's styling of the bag couldn't have been more different. In October of 2023, she was photographed with her boyfriend dressed all in black. The look felt 100 percent Taylor, tapping into the dark academia vibe she's made her signature.

The "Down Bad" singer wore satin trousers and a matching Versace corset, which she layered under a gray checked trench coat. On her feet were strappy black sandals and, in her hand, the Nirvana bag.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. Taylor carries an Aupen Nirvana bag.

Taylor Swift carried Aupen's Nirvana bag while out with Travis Kelce.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nirvana Snow
Aupen Nirvana Snow

Carrying a Taylor Swift-approved handbag is an undeniable flex, but let's not forget Charli's pièce de résistance: a pair of denim-lined leather boots. The joots are from a collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier—they're basically archival in the making.

Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier Black & Blue Cuff Over-The-Knee Boots
Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier Black & Blue Cuff Over-The-Knee Boots

Cropped jacket, leather bag, denim boots—every inch of the Aupen bag's styling (Charli's Version) is brat.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

