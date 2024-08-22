Dua Lipa Styles a String Bikini and Crystal Mesh Top With a $2,490 Gucci Necklace
It's a birthday outfit for fashion's history books.
Dua Lipa is the unofficial queen of chic swimwear, and it's about time she steps up and officially accepts the title. Though she's more so known for her glam-rock aesthetic than her beach style, the evidence is indisputable. Her Instagram provides non-stop bikini pics in every possible color, size, and style—her grid is basically a summer mood board come to life.
The latest instance was perhaps the most opulent of all. On August 22, Lipa posed with a bouquet of pink balloons to celebrate her 29th birthday. The "Dance the Night" singer chose an extravagant swimwear look for the occasion.
Naturally, she was dressed all in designer, wearing a $850 tangerine-colored string bikini covered in Gucci's famous double-G logo. The set featured glimmering, yellow gold GG hardware, a color theme Lipa tapped into throughout her birthday 'fit.
Lipa furthered the metallic theme by layering on a mesh tank top covered in glimmering gold crystals. The final touch was easily the most conspicuous: a massive Gucci statement necklace. At a cool $2,490, the Marina Chain Necklace is a jumbo version of the classic mariner chain.
Lipa frequently reaches for four-figure (sometimes five) designer statement necklaces to level-up her looks. Typically, it's Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, a $83,000 18k white gold sparkler encrusted with 9.07 carats of diamonds.
Though the Tiffany style is certainly her most worn, the Gucci style is a long-standing staple in her lavish wardrobe; She wore it back in November 2023 to GQ's Men of the Year event.
Both her jewelry, and her swimwear, are absolutely covetable.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
