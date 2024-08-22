Dua Lipa is the unofficial queen of chic swimwear, and it's about time she steps up and officially accepts the title. Though she's more so known for her glam-rock aesthetic than her beach style, the evidence is indisputable. Her Instagram provides non-stop bikini pics in every possible color, size, and style—her grid is basically a summer mood board come to life.

The latest instance was perhaps the most opulent of all. On August 22, Lipa posed with a bouquet of pink balloons to celebrate her 29th birthday. The "Dance the Night" singer chose an extravagant swimwear look for the occasion.

Naturally, she was dressed all in designer, wearing a $850 tangerine-colored string bikini covered in Gucci's famous double-G logo. The set featured glimmering, yellow gold GG hardware, a color theme Lipa tapped into throughout her birthday 'fit.

Dua Lipa wears an orange swimsuit and a crystal mesh tank for her 29th birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa furthered the metallic theme by layering on a mesh tank top covered in glimmering gold crystals. The final touch was easily the most conspicuous: a massive Gucci statement necklace. At a cool $2,490, the Marina Chain Necklace is a jumbo version of the classic mariner chain.

Lipa frequently reaches for four-figure (sometimes five) designer statement necklaces to level-up her looks. Typically, it's Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, a $83,000 18k white gold sparkler encrusted with 9.07 carats of diamonds.

Though the Tiffany style is certainly her most worn, the Gucci style is a long-standing staple in her lavish wardrobe; She wore it back in November 2023 to GQ's Men of the Year event.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both her jewelry, and her swimwear, are absolutely covetable.