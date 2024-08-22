Dua Lipa Styles a String Bikini and Crystal Mesh Top With a $2,490 Gucci Necklace

dua lipa silver mesh top and bra
(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
Dua Lipa is the unofficial queen of chic swimwear, and it's about time she steps up and officially accepts the title. Though she's more so known for her glam-rock aesthetic than her beach style, the evidence is indisputable. Her Instagram provides non-stop bikini pics in every possible color, size, and style—her grid is basically a summer mood board come to life.

The latest instance was perhaps the most opulent of all. On August 22, Lipa posed with a bouquet of pink balloons to celebrate her 29th birthday. The "Dance the Night" singer chose an extravagant swimwear look for the occasion.

Naturally, she was dressed all in designer, wearing a $850 tangerine-colored string bikini covered in Gucci's famous double-G logo. The set featured glimmering, yellow gold GG hardware, a color theme Lipa tapped into throughout her birthday 'fit.

dua lipa wears an orange swimsuit and gold crystal mesh dress and pink balloons

Dua Lipa wears an orange swimsuit and a crystal mesh tank for her 29th birthday.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Gucci GG Jersey Bikini
Gucci GG Jersey Bikini

Lipa furthered the metallic theme by layering on a mesh tank top covered in glimmering gold crystals. The final touch was easily the most conspicuous: a massive Gucci statement necklace. At a cool $2,490, the Marina Chain Necklace is a jumbo version of the classic mariner chain.

Gucci Marina Chain necklace
Marina Chain Necklace

Stardust Top
Cult Naked Stardust Top

Lipa frequently reaches for four-figure (sometimes five) designer statement necklaces to level-up her looks. Typically, it's Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, a $83,000 18k white gold sparkler encrusted with 9.07 carats of diamonds.

Though the Tiffany style is certainly her most worn, the Gucci style is a long-standing staple in her lavish wardrobe; She wore it back in November 2023 to GQ's Men of the Year event.

Dua Lipa attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both her jewelry, and her swimwear, are absolutely covetable.

