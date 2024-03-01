Emily in Paris—sans pants? Yesterday, Emily Ratajkowski touched down in the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week in a chic all-black outfit that embraced this year's dynamic no-pants trend. Ratajkowski's pantless outfit is the latest in a slew of bottom-free celebrity outfits—but hers felt distinctly EmRata in that it was a compilation of other equally-as-viral trends, too.

While stepping onto the rain-drenched streets, Ratajkowski emerged from her car in an oversized black sweater dress that hit her upper thigh. The drop-sleeved style, which featured a rounded mock neckline and exaggerated longline sleeves, created a pantless appearance due to its oversized, micro-mini silhouette.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives in Paris, France—sans pants! (Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ratajkowski opted to elevate the piece with a black leather trench coat, as well as minimalist accessories: a leather shoulder bag from The Row and oval-shaped sunglasses.

Her pantless outfit earned a dash of light-hearted sophistication from the model's trendy leather ballet flats, which featured a front strap along the top of her foot. The black hue of her Mary Janes streamlined her all-dark look from head to toe.

Who needs pants when you have such an adorable sweater dress? (Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The no-pants trend is one that Ratajkowski's tried before, as seen at Puma's Mostro show during New York Fashion Week—where she similarly used a longer top to create a pants-less illusion.

Emily Ratajkowski attended Puma's Fall 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

However, Ratajkowski's lack of pants in Paris proved the pantless trend's range—there's no singular way to go seemingly without bottoms. Just look at other stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber, who have also taken on no-pants styling with shorts, briefs, and oversized tops in a range of colors, shapes, and textures.

In the no-pants lexicon, Ratajkowski's all-black attire created a sharply sophistiated take on the trend while remaining comfortable and—dare we say it?—practical. Whether pants-less or not, we can't wait to see what she wears next.