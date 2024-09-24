For those in the industry, Paris Fashion Week is the crème de la crème of fashion month locales. Also home to Paris Couture Week, this city houses only the most exclusive designer runways. At this season's shows, however, the buzziest show so far wasn't Dior or Loewe or Chanel—it was that of L'Oréal Paris.

For the past two years, the famous cosmetics brand has taken over PFW, tapping some of Hollywood's top talent to appear in their "Walk Your Worth" show. Previous alums include Elle Fanning, Helen Mirren, and Kendall Jenner.

This year's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show was well-attended as ever. Kendall Jenner starred, once again, in the Sept. 23 show, accompanied by fellow supermodel Heidi Klum and and global pop star Camila Cabello. Cara Delevingne, too, was among the A-list talent—she took the catwalk dressed head-to-toe in crimson red.

Cara Delevingne walks the runway at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris' Paris Fashion Week show wearing a crimson duster coat and high-rise undies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giving new meaning to the phrase "statement piece," Delevingne wore a vivid red topcoat that dusted the runway beneath her. The model went topless (and bottomless) underneath, wearing nothing but platform pumps and a pair of matching hotpants. Naturally, she matched the lipstick red outfit to her actual lipstick, donning a bold color to match.

The model matched her exposed undergarments to her cherry red lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The vibrant colorway was a theme of this season's show, with several attendees wearing the hue from head to toe (Jenner included). Red has been trending for a while, but the choice to emphasize it felt particularly fitting for L'Oréal. It was a cheeky nod to the beauty brand's iconic lip colors.

Delevingne and Kendall Jenner walk the runway together, following the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's one way to make a splash at PFW.