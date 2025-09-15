Prepare to See Cos’s New Fall Collection on Stylish Women From New York to London

On a warm Sunday afternoon during New York Fashion Week, in an austere, industrial space in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, Cos debuted its latest Autumn/Winter collection. Comprised of the label's signature neutral hues like navy blue, slate gray, and black, it proved that sticking to the basics sometimes is best. Prepare to see it everywhere (once the weather cools down).

I, for one, will be starting by stocking up on Cos's new array of sweaters. The brand has become known for its knitwear collection in recent years, and this new collection was chock-full of it. Models styled trendy polo picks in shades of preppy light gray and elongated maroon options cinched at the waist by dainty black leather belts.

Sweaters reigned supreme at Cos. (Image credit: Cos)

However, I was most impressed by the sheer variety of different jacket styles included. Classic wool iterations were styled with casual-cool scarves or collars high enough to hide behind on an early morning coffee run. Other, edgier finds were made from sturdy-looking leather and shiny satin.

Even the most dramatic pieces—in this case, a blue-gray faux fur coat with an exaggerated hip-length silhouette and another massive beige fringed number that dropped nearly to the floor—felt off-duty cool. The reason? It was styled with a pair of coordinating leggings and glove boots, in the case of the former, and tan suede sneakers with the latter.

Take your pick of Cos's in-demand new coats. (Image credit: Cos)

When there was a break from the monochrome, it still felt well within the minimalist capsule wardrobe that Cos had created. One look from early on the show combined a skin-tight turtleneck and a wrap skirt in two different plaid patterns. Regardless, both were crafted in the same maroon and tan color palette.

"Contrasting plaids might seem advanced," says senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage, who chose a plaid skirt to wear on the day of the show.

"This look convinced me I can pull it off, if I juxtapose the size of the print while staying in the same color family. I already own this skirt and wore it to shows with a plain purple polo—now I'm ready to pattern play," she says.

A look from the new collection combined two contrasting checked prints. (Image credit: Cos)

Other favorites of hers included a look featuring the aforementioned cape coat and a silky midi skirt, which was also from early in the collection. "Look two embodied the sort of everyday drama I'm after in real life," she says. "A cape coat and a satin skirt are only two pieces, but together, they make a moment. I'd pair mine with knee-high black leather boots or a sparkly Alaïa flat." Chic!

A slip skirt is made fall and winter-ready with a cape coat. (Image credit: COS)

If you, too, are ready to become a chic Cos girl this fall, keep scrolling. Ahead, I shopped the new-in collection for you and pulled out the must-have pieces. They're bound to sell out quickly despite the near eighty-degree temperatures in New York right now. Take this as your sign to get ahead of the curve—and look like you just attended fashion week.