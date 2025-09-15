Prepare to See Cos’s New Fall Collection on Stylish Women From New York to London
The pieces just debuted at New York Fashion Week.
On a warm Sunday afternoon during New York Fashion Week, in an austere, industrial space in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, Cos debuted its latest Autumn/Winter collection. Comprised of the label's signature neutral hues like navy blue, slate gray, and black, it proved that sticking to the basics sometimes is best. Prepare to see it everywhere (once the weather cools down).
I, for one, will be starting by stocking up on Cos's new array of sweaters. The brand has become known for its knitwear collection in recent years, and this new collection was chock-full of it. Models styled trendy polo picks in shades of preppy light gray and elongated maroon options cinched at the waist by dainty black leather belts.
However, I was most impressed by the sheer variety of different jacket styles included. Classic wool iterations were styled with casual-cool scarves or collars high enough to hide behind on an early morning coffee run. Other, edgier finds were made from sturdy-looking leather and shiny satin.
Even the most dramatic pieces—in this case, a blue-gray faux fur coat with an exaggerated hip-length silhouette and another massive beige fringed number that dropped nearly to the floor—felt off-duty cool. The reason? It was styled with a pair of coordinating leggings and glove boots, in the case of the former, and tan suede sneakers with the latter.
When there was a break from the monochrome, it still felt well within the minimalist capsule wardrobe that Cos had created. One look from early on the show combined a skin-tight turtleneck and a wrap skirt in two different plaid patterns. Regardless, both were crafted in the same maroon and tan color palette.
"Contrasting plaids might seem advanced," says senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage, who chose a plaid skirt to wear on the day of the show.
"This look convinced me I can pull it off, if I juxtapose the size of the print while staying in the same color family. I already own this skirt and wore it to shows with a plain purple polo—now I'm ready to pattern play," she says.
Other favorites of hers included a look featuring the aforementioned cape coat and a silky midi skirt, which was also from early in the collection. "Look two embodied the sort of everyday drama I'm after in real life," she says. "A cape coat and a satin skirt are only two pieces, but together, they make a moment. I'd pair mine with knee-high black leather boots or a sparkly Alaïa flat." Chic!
If you, too, are ready to become a chic Cos girl this fall, keep scrolling. Ahead, I shopped the new-in collection for you and pulled out the must-have pieces. They're bound to sell out quickly despite the near eighty-degree temperatures in New York right now. Take this as your sign to get ahead of the curve—and look like you just attended fashion week.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.