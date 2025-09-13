I’m Already Shopping Spring 2026’s Biggest Trends Thanks to Zara and H&M

I may be sitting out on this season's New York Fashion Week festivities, but that doesn't mean I won't be up to speed on what's happening on the runways. I'm tuning in to the shows (albeit behind my laptop) to stay up to date on Spring 2026's upcoming fashion trends. That being said, I've already noticed several common themes that connect the latest collections. Better yet, they are trends you can style in your fall outfits right now, thanks to Zara and H&M.

While there are still plenty of shows left of New York Fashion Week (and even more to see throughout Fashion Month), a few runway trends are significant enough to keep an eye on. For starters, the pink and red color trends are making their return, if the Spring 2026 collections from Brandon Maxwell, Kate Barton, and Proenza Schouler are any indication. Additionally, accessories got a main-character moment at Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren with '90s-era cord necklaces and statement belts.

As someone who tries to stay ahead of the fashion curve, I'm making my spring 2026 shopping list now. Thankfully, I don't need an off-the-runway budget to do so. Zara and H&M have got my wishlist covered with under-$100 pieces that will work now and well into the new year. To get a jump on spring 2026's biggest trends without blowing your budget, keep scrolling.

Cord Pendant Necklaces

Nearly every model wore a pendant necklace at the Michael Kors Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Michael Kors)

As far as jewelry trends go, cord necklaces have been rising in popularity over the last several months. First, insiders were attaching perfume pendants to leather cords; then, over the summer, fish-shaped options emerged. Now, after Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren both showed chunky metallic pendants on the Spring 2026 runways, I'm predicting the baubles to blow up even bigger.

Baby Pink

Pale pink was a major part of the color story of Kate Barton's Spring 2026 collection. (Image credit: Kate Barton)

Pink had a major moment not too long ago—how could we forget the summer of the Barbie movie when everyone's favorite color seemed to be fuchsia-toned? The shade is getting an icier update, however, for spring 2026. Kate Barton, for example, sent models down the Spring 2026 runways in draped, baby-pink gowns and bubble skirts. Meanwhile, Rachel Comey had pops of pink hiding under sweaters and jackets.

Ripped Jeans

Rhinestone-covered ripped jeans were everywhere at Area. (Image credit: Area)

The ripped denim my mom begged me not to wear in high school is poised to make a comeback next year. Brands like Area (of which Taylor Swift is a fan), Simkhai, and Brandon Maxwell all showed jeans in varying degrees of distress in their Spring 2026 collections. Simkhai showcased denim with Y2K-era rips from the thigh to the ankle, whereas Area encrusted its holey jeans with rhinestones.

Big Belts

Statement belts cinched plenty of looks at Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Brandon Maxwell)

In my opinion, luxe-looking belts are an underrated accessory, but they seem to be getting the spotlight on the Spring runways. Brandon Maxwell covered models' waists in chunky silver-tipped belts. On the flip side, Michael Kors and Rachel Comey debuted corset-like styles and double-stacked belts. The next time your outfit is missing something special, take a cue from the Spring 2026 runways and add a belt (or two).

Pops of Red

Proenza Schouler accentuated its Spring 2026 collection with pops of bright red. (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

The red trend has been ebbing and flowing for the last several seasons, but for spring 2026, the shade is definitely returning to the limelight, albeit in a subdued way. Proenza Schouler included red bags, shoes, and tops, while Rachel Comey had red layered under and over button-down shirts and trench coats. The look is easy to replicate with red-tinged accessories and basics. Others, like the New York-based label Tibi, paired red heels with chocolate-brown-hued dresses.

Subtle Sheer

Grace Ling sent models down the Spring 2026 runway in semi-sheer sets and dresses. (Image credit: Grace Ling)

Considering that soft, romantic styles are a leading fall 2025 trend, I'm not too surprised to see the look carry over into next season. I spotted a ton of sheer finds across the runways so far, but not the kind of nearly-naked dresses celebrities love to don on the red carpet. Instead, there were sheer-paneled matching sets and slip dresses at Grace Ling, cool organza jackets at Kate Barton, and a mix of lace and mesh details at Collina Strada. It's safe to say the sheer trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.