My Style Might Be Feminine, but I Can’t Stop Styling These Rock ’n Roll Boots

Hi readers! I’m Kathryn Zahorak. A bicoastal multi-hyphenate working in fashion and film (behind and in front of the camera). I have been posting my outfits and words on the internet for nearly a decade—a hobby turned career while getting my BFA in acting—and sharing personal essays on my Substack, The Unmentionables. So, it was a total "pinch-me moment" when Marie Claire asked me to be a contributing fashion editor. Welcome to my column!

I view personal style as the ultimate form of storytelling. A reflection of the books you read, the movies you watch, and the faraway places you travel to. Every month, I will share articles about my fashion musings around Los Angeles (and beyond), and classic pieces in my closet I wear again and again. It’s not just about the clothes! Your outfit becomes a conduit for how you feel in the world. Let’s have some fun, angels!

Recently, I moved back home to California after a few years in New York City. My style is easily swayed by my geographic location, and my city-girl style continues to influence how I dress while living on the West Coast. When styling an outfit, I often look to create contradictions. Hard with the soft. Feminine with the tough. So, at first glance, it might not make sense, but I am obsessed with my Frye Harness boots. They're a little bit rock n’ roll, a little bit Western. These boots add a clash to any look, giving me an instant edge of confidence. I have been wearing them non-stop all season. So, here are four ways I am styling them as we transition from summer to fall.

Double Denim

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

I never tire of double denim. Whenever I don’t know what to wear, this is my go-to. You just look cool wearing the same fabric from head to toe. It’s fun to wear mini shorts with my Frye boots—you can play with the proportions since these shoes are heavy. I wore this to go vintage hunting at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Fall does not arrive for a few more months in Southern California, and this is an outfit that embodies that in-between season.

New Romantics

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My best friend calls me a capital-R-romantic, and I see how that POV weaves through my personal style. I adore linen dresses (especially from Reformation). My Frye boots feel a bit unexpected with the ultra feminine. Also, using accessories like an oversized straw hat adds a bit more whimsy. I love looking beautiful, while also looking ready for any adventure.

'60s Beatnik

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My style always finds ways to reference past decades. Yes, I am wearing all black, but playing with retro silhouettes (like these Citizens of Humanity boot-cut jeans) adds a layer to a simple outfit. I wore this for coffee at Cafe Figaro in Los Feliz, but I can see the potential for this look to carry on into the night.

Edgy Prepster

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My time on the East Coast often appears in my fall fashion choices. I love a crisp white Oxford paired with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap for a collegiate feel without having to enroll in a semester of classes. I feel like tucking my jeans into my boots gives a slight Princess Diana reference. She was the master at straddling elegance with a bit of rebellion, which is often how I want my own style to be perceived.

How would you style these Frye boots? What opportunities are there to create contradiction in your own personal style? It still surprises me how often I grab my Harness boots, but the unexpected is what makes my outfits feel most like me.