Kendall Jenner Shows Her Collegiate Style Bartending in a Varsity Tequila T-Shirt and Jeans
The freshly "blonded" 818 tequila founder is making her rounds at regional college campuses.
Kendall Jenner is hitting the road for another round of her 818 Tequila College Tour: a traveling party pop-up that visits college campuses across the country to promote the model's liquor brand. She's taken the tour to several schools already, including the University of Alabama, University of Georgia, and University of Florida in February. This week, however, Jenner and her freshly blonde locks finally made it to one of the most spirited schools in the SEC: Texas A&M University.
Honestly, I'm not sure how a younger version of myself would have responded to one of the highest-paid working models in the world showing up in my small college town and taking over my favorite local bar for a night. But I've long harbored a theory that celebrities—particularly those who achieved fame at a young age—romanticize college because it represents one of the few experiences the elite can't really buy or replicate later on. Remember that customized University of Tennessee sweatshirt Drake wore in 2018? Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger smooching at a USC football game in 2014? Beyoncé incorporating the homecoming traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities into her earth-shattering 2018 Coachella set?
Now, we can add Jenner pouring shots at a college bar in College Station, Texas to that list. She even donned a faux-818 Athletics Department varsity T-shirt and librarian-esque glasses for the promotional appearance. As a final flourish, she placed a pencil in her pinned-back, honey blonde updo for major Legally Blonde vibes.
Jenner's college tour follows her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, where she opened the show for Maison Alaïa and sat courtside at the US Open in remixed tennis whites. Before she left town, however, the model paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for a transformative cut and color. Jenner debuted her new look with an Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”
Jenner isn't the only one experimenting with honey blonde hair. Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, and Rihanna have all taken the plunge on golden blonde dye jobs and highlights within the last two years. Perhaps Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner will try the trend next when she's done reliving her King Kylie era with teal hair and lip kit-spackled lips.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Collegiate Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
The Spring 2025 Trends We’re Talking About
The styles emerging from the latest runways, from classic stripes to strategic shots of sheer.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Introducing Our 2024 Changemakers
They are athletes and activists. Filmmakers and photographers. Disruptors in the respective fields and disciplines. And each of them are pushing for progress in big and meaningful ways.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
My Decades-Long Journey to Curls
“My hair’s growth these years, much like mine, has been stunningly imperfect.”
By Anja Tyson Published
-
Lady Amelia Windsor Looks Unexpectedly Brat at London Fashion Week in a Cargo Skirt and Gold Chain
The young royal dressed like a proper club kid for Burberry's front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lily Collins Capitalizes on Fall's Juiciest Color Trend in Two Dark Cherry Red Outfits
She's channeling a fall color trend on the 'Emily in Paris' circuit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anna Sawai Cranks Up the Heat in a Red Louis Vuitton Gown at the Emmys After-Party
The 'Shogun' star's second dress of the night was also a winner.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Wears the Dress Version of Bottega Veneta's Viral Sardine Bag to the 2024 Emmys After-Party
Inspiration comes from unlikely places.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Meghan Markle Puts Her Own Spin on Tenniscore in a Preppy Halter Dress
She hit a grand-slam with her latest outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 15 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2024 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Redefine Hollywood Glamour
These women (and men!) redefined Hollywood glamour.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She dressed in delicate florals.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published