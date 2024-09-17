Kendall Jenner is hitting the road for another round of her 818 Tequila College Tour: a traveling party pop-up that visits college campuses across the country to promote the model's liquor brand. She's taken the tour to several schools already, including the University of Alabama, University of Georgia, and University of Florida in February. This week, however, Jenner and her freshly blonde locks finally made it to one of the most spirited schools in the SEC: Texas A&M University.



Honestly, I'm not sure how a younger version of myself would have responded to one of the highest-paid working models in the world showing up in my small college town and taking over my favorite local bar for a night. But I've long harbored a theory that celebrities—particularly those who achieved fame at a young age—romanticize college because it represents one of the few experiences the elite can't really buy or replicate later on. Remember that customized University of Tennessee sweatshirt Drake wore in 2018? Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger smooching at a USC football game in 2014? Beyoncé incorporating the homecoming traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities into her earth-shattering 2018 Coachella set?

Now, we can add Jenner pouring shots at a college bar in College Station, Texas to that list. She even donned a faux-818 Athletics Department varsity T-shirt and librarian-esque glasses for the promotional appearance. As a final flourish, she placed a pencil in her pinned-back, honey blonde updo for major Legally Blonde vibes.

Kendall Jenner pouring shots for fans at an 818 Tequila event. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljbr)

Jenner's college tour follows her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, where she opened the show for Maison Alaïa and sat courtside at the US Open in remixed tennis whites. Before she left town, however, the model paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for a transformative cut and color. Jenner debuted her new look with an Instagram photo dump on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”

Kendall Jenner signing autographs at an 818 Tequila event in College Station, Texas. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljbr)

Jenner isn't the only one experimenting with honey blonde hair. Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, and Rihanna have all taken the plunge on golden blonde dye jobs and highlights within the last two years. Perhaps Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner will try the trend next when she's done reliving her King Kylie era with teal hair and lip kit-spackled lips.

