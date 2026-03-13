Listen, I adore jeans, a leather jacket, and loafers as much as the next capsule wardrobe advocate. But wearing a fabulous pair of heels instead takes the outfit from familiar to fresh in a single click-clack. Need proof? On March 12, Bella Hadid debuted the most effortless way to elevate my jeans-forward 'fit: leopard-print heels.

Just when I laid out my foolproof Friday night look, Hadid sent me back to the drawing board (that is, my shoe rack) for more daring footwear. Luckily for me, the leopard-print trend became a neutral in my closet back in Fall 2024. Translation: I have no shortage of options.

Hadid chose peep-toe slingbacks, so I chose peep-toe slingbacks. Her white long-sleeve, button-down leather jacket, and mid-wash, straight-leg jeans certainly would've worked with black pumps or even a Spring 2026 sneaker trend. But peep-toe pumps—especially ones featuring the king of the animal-print jungle—balanced her look's timelessness with something timely. Loewe's Amazona bowling bag added a slice of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy suave, especially alongside oval-shaped sunglasses. Could I take one of everything, please?

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Bella Hadid proves leopard-print pumps are the quickest and coolest way to elevate straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

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Subtle pops of leopard print seem to be Hadid's leading style hack for 2026. Right away on Jan. 1, a leopard, calf-hair Fendi Baguette instantly livened up her white Frame jeans, leather jacket, and square-toe boots. (The wild shoulder style had the same effect on her little black dress, knee-highs, and leather bomber last January.)

On New Year's Day, Hadid's leopard-print Baguette dressed up her winter whites. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By Milan Fashion Week, the Ôrebella founder's affinity for leopard reached her vintage Manolo Blahnik collection. An almost-identical, peep-toe pair—minus the slingback straps—gave her vintage Versace skirt set the Italian girl treatment. Like her Fendi Baguette, each stiletto was crafted from pony hair, which added even more visual interest to the trend. Finally, Hadid's Manolos possibly influenced her purse of choice: Valentino's polka-dotted DeVain Bag.

Mere weeks ago, Hadid brought similar peep-toe leopard-print pumps to Milan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sure, leopard may be widely considered a neutral now, but with the right relaxed look, it's still a statement piece. The trick is to reserve the animal-print for accessories, like handbags, heels, or outerwear, like Hadid does. That way, it can elevate any spring outfit formula, no matter how dressed up or down you are. Start by shopping the curated, leopard-centric edit below. Then, watch it elevate your laid-back, Hadid-esque jeans outfits every time.

Shop Leopard-Print Looks Inspired by Bella Hadid

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