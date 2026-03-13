Sorry, Sneakers—Cool Minimalists Use This Shoe Trend to Elevate Even the Simplest Jeans
It's officially Bella Hadid's signature.
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Listen, I adore jeans, a leather jacket, and loafers as much as the next capsule wardrobe advocate. But wearing a fabulous pair of heels instead takes the outfit from familiar to fresh in a single click-clack. Need proof? On March 12, Bella Hadid debuted the most effortless way to elevate my jeans-forward 'fit: leopard-print heels.
Just when I laid out my foolproof Friday night look, Hadid sent me back to the drawing board (that is, my shoe rack) for more daring footwear. Luckily for me, the leopard-print trend became a neutral in my closet back in Fall 2024. Translation: I have no shortage of options.
Hadid chose peep-toe slingbacks, so I chose peep-toe slingbacks. Her white long-sleeve, button-down leather jacket, and mid-wash, straight-leg jeans certainly would've worked with black pumps or even a Spring 2026 sneaker trend. But peep-toe pumps—especially ones featuring the king of the animal-print jungle—balanced her look's timelessness with something timely. Loewe's Amazona bowling bag added a slice of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy suave, especially alongside oval-shaped sunglasses. Could I take one of everything, please?Article continues below
Subtle pops of leopard print seem to be Hadid's leading style hack for 2026. Right away on Jan. 1, a leopard, calf-hair Fendi Baguette instantly livened up her white Frame jeans, leather jacket, and square-toe boots. (The wild shoulder style had the same effect on her little black dress, knee-highs, and leather bomber last January.)
By Milan Fashion Week, the Ôrebella founder's affinity for leopard reached her vintage Manolo Blahnik collection. An almost-identical, peep-toe pair—minus the slingback straps—gave her vintage Versace skirt set the Italian girl treatment. Like her Fendi Baguette, each stiletto was crafted from pony hair, which added even more visual interest to the trend. Finally, Hadid's Manolos possibly influenced her purse of choice: Valentino's polka-dotted DeVain Bag.
Sure, leopard may be widely considered a neutral now, but with the right relaxed look, it's still a statement piece. The trick is to reserve the animal-print for accessories, like handbags, heels, or outerwear, like Hadid does. That way, it can elevate any spring outfit formula, no matter how dressed up or down you are. Start by shopping the curated, leopard-centric edit below. Then, watch it elevate your laid-back, Hadid-esque jeans outfits every time.
Shop Leopard-Print Looks Inspired by Bella Hadid
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.