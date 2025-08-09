It may still be sweltering hot in most parts of the country right now, but in the fashion world, fall style is on everyone's minds. Soon, it'll be time to pull out your boots and coziest cashmere sweaters. In the meantime, though, you can prep your wardrobe by swapping out summer trends in favor of fall-forward finds.

If your closet is stocked with warm-weather staples like linen pants, butter yellow, and flip-flops, you're not alone. My current wardrobe is filled with pieces that can withstand a heatwave, so I'm in desperate need of some end-of-season trends that I can use to create the cutest transitional outfits. From chocolate brown finds to cute lace-trimmed skirts, the fall fashion trends I'm shopping now work for the tricky in-between weather and well into the next few months.

If you, too, are ready to move on to a cooler version of your everyday style, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've revealed all the summer trends that I'm ditching alongside their fall counterpart I'm reaching for instead. Use this list as your transitional style cheat sheet.

Swap Yellow for Chocolate Brown

Cocoa brown is here to stay. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nearly every shade of yellow had its heyday in summer 2025. But with cooler temperatures on its way, it's time to transition to a moodier (also food-inspired) color: chocolate brown. The trendy shade has already made a splash among the fashion set over the last month, but I expect it to reach fever pitch once the new season kicks off. Consider it as your fall-friendly neutral and opt for the color in elevated basics, suiting separates, and dresses.

Swap Linen for Suede

Suede is fall's favorite fabric. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As much as I love breezy linen pieces, they don't have as much staying power when cooler weather settles in. Instead, suede will be my go-to. It's a classic autumnal texture that never fails to look rich, no matter how you decide to wear it. Just take a look at Zara's now-viral suede jackets and the picks I've rounded up below as proof.

Swap White Skirts for Lace-Trim Bottoms

How sweet! (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed like you couldn't walk more than two blocks this summer without running into a white skirt outfit on the street. The billowy, cotton, poplin, and linen skirts perfectly captured the effortless essence of summer, but they don't translate as well to fall. Now, it girls are opting for lace-trimmed skirts and shorts for just-as-easy outfit inspiration. The feminine pieces are right on par with the Victorian romance-inspired look that's shaping up to be fall's leading trend.

Swap Flip-Flops for Peep-Toe Shoes

Peep toes are back from the early aughts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as summer 2025 shoe trends went, the more toes showing, the better—flip-flops were on the feet of just about every fashion girl I know. Autumn's leading shoe trends, however, point to a more covered-up version in the form of peep-toe styles. You could spot subtle peeks of toe cleavage on the Fall 2025 runways of Prada, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Fendi, so it should come as no surprise that the trend has caught on for the new season.

Swap Anklets for Bangle Bracelets

Chunky bangles make accessorizing easy. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As much as I love a summery anklet accentuating my sandals, they'll no longer have space to shine once we enter boot season. While I pack them away, I'll be pulling out bangle bracelets of all shapes and sizes to mix, match, and stack. These baubles add major personality to your look and can easily be fitted over light sweaters and jackets, so naturally, they're a top fall jewelry trend among fashion insiders.