When it comes to global fashion brands, it doesn’t get much bigger than H&M. Aside from being a fixture on the streets of every major city, it often pulls inspiration from places around the world. So it made sense for the Stockholm-based label to unveil its latest Studio collection, which is inspired by São Paulo, in London.

H&M kicked off London Fashion Week with H&M&180: The London Issue—a 70-model, 700-guest, genre-bending style extravaganza—at 180 The Strand. The iconic Brutalist venue was the perfect backdrop for the runway-show-turned-after-party. It girls like Gabriette and Emily Ratajkowski flocked to the front row as a new crop of supermodels (including Lila Moss, Alex Consani, and Paloma Elsesser) debuted the Autumn/Winter collection and British singer Lola Young (of viral-TikTok-audio fame) serenaded the crowd with a surprise performance.

The first drop from H&M Studio, available to shop now, "is more about the tropical greenery mixed with the brutalism of São Paulo,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s Head Womenswear Designer & Creative Advisor, told me about the collection before the pieces hit the runway. "It's about soft and hard, feminine, masculine, and the contrast there.”

This duality is evident in the precisely tailored suits and separates, as well as in the juxtaposition of traditionally feminine pieces, such as soft lace-trimmed finds and pastel floral prints, and razor-sharp boots.

Alex Consani appeared early in the show. (Image credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

There's a lot of playing with proportions, as seen in the peplumed button-down shirts and slouchy, oxblood-hued bags, and maximizing on details—like how an otherwise classic wool coat features a high collar and glossy black buttons down the front. Trendy collared sweaters are supersized in length, and hems are left raw.

A shot from the H&M Studio campaign. (Image credit: H&M)

The traditional capsule wardrobe is turned on its head to include mismatched jewelry and lots of drama. The colors might be muted, the finished effect certainly isn't.

The runway teased what's yet to come from H&M Studio Autumn/Winter 2025, including more Britpop and grunge-influenced looks that will be available to shop later this fall. In the meantime, shop a few of the best pieces from the just-launched collection.