Something must be in the air because I've been itching to shop recently—much more than usual, might I add. I'm blaming my sudden case of the shoppies on the transitional season, causing the desire to swap my closet's winter trends to spring. It certainly doesn't help that Nordstrom just marked down a ton of chic finds to $100 and under.

Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event has arrived, bringing up to 25 percent off thousands of items ahead of the new season. I made the mistake of taking a look, and now my online cart is full of trendy spring items and elevated basics—but at least the items I'm eyeing are all budget-friendly. From Levi's jeans to Adidas sneakers, my Nordstrom shopping spree is satisfying my craving for fresh, luxurious-looking styles.

The sale only runs through March 23, and the affordable finds in my cart are so good that I'm willing to bet they will sell out before the sale is over. Before they do, grab your favorites from my edit of under-$100 picks, below—your wallet and spring wardrobe will thank you later.

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