Nordstrom’s Spring Savings Event Is a Goldmine of Elevated New-Season Finds—All Under $100

From Levi's jeans to lightweight jackets, these affordable picks look so expensive.

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fashion week attendee wearing sunglasses and trench coat
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Something must be in the air because I've been itching to shop recently—much more than usual, might I add. I'm blaming my sudden case of the shoppies on the transitional season, causing the desire to swap my closet's winter trends to spring. It certainly doesn't help that Nordstrom just marked down a ton of chic finds to $100 and under.

Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event has arrived, bringing up to 25 percent off thousands of items ahead of the new season. I made the mistake of taking a look, and now my online cart is full of trendy spring items and elevated basics—but at least the items I'm eyeing are all budget-friendly. From Levi's jeans to Adidas sneakers, my Nordstrom shopping spree is satisfying my craving for fresh, luxurious-looking styles.

The sale only runs through March 23, and the affordable finds in my cart are so good that I'm willing to bet they will sell out before the sale is over. Before they do, grab your favorites from my edit of under-$100 picks, below—your wallet and spring wardrobe will thank you later.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.