In her every day life, Hailey Bieber typically sticks to a very rigid set of sartorial regulations. You can practically set your watch by her trench coat outings or the appearance of her trusted Toteme flip-flops. And if I had a nickel for every time the model toted her favorite The Row Terrasse Bag, I'd have enough money to buy one. But this is no ordinary week, this is Paris Fashion Week. Bieber has thrown all her usual rules right out the window.

She kicked off her itinerary yesterday evening, when she sat front row at Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 show. Her outfit was like nothing fans have seen before, combining a rust-colored windbreaker and yellow satin skirt. It was more aligned with her husband Justin's organized sartorial chaos than the Rhode founder's usual sleek and sophisticated style.

Hailey Bieber began Paris Fashion Week in a Saint Laurent windbreaker and satin shorts. (Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Later that night, Bieber pivoted again, choosing a maximalist leopard look for the brand's after-party. Her leopard micro mini dress and platform boots were a surprisingly daring choice for someone who typically prefers her footwear and her hemlines much closer to the ground.

All this culminated in the most rich-looking swerve her unpredictable Paris Fashion Week streak. She rang in fall not with a trench, not with a leather jacket, but with the first faux fur of the season. Bieber's was a cream-colored cropped style, which had a fitted silhouette and an expensive-looking, plush, fur collar.

Hailey Bieber broke out a rich-looking fur for Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She styled the piece with light-wash mom jeans and a pair of strappy gold sandals. Though the look felt more akin to her everyday style, it was a complete 180 from both of Bieber's previous Paris Fashion Week looks (which were each 180 degrees from each other). The woman is simply full of surprises.

