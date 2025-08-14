J.Crew's First Fall Collection Is Full of Modern Essentials—And I'm Obsessed
27 pieces I'm shopping.
If you were to peek into my apartment right now, you'd see two things: jackets and boots. After a few rounds of cleaning out my closet and removing the pieces I don’t wear often, those are the two categories left. The only issue? I can’t just wear jackets this season. So, I’m turning to J.Crew’s early fall collection to fill in the gaps.
Think of the new collection as a starting point for the rest of your fall shopping. It features the fan-favorite barn jackets from past years, now revamped for 2025 in a vibrant red color. The brand’s best-selling cashmere sweaters are also included, updated with trendy striped patterns and preppy dark color palettes. These are versatile essentials that can be layered effortlessly with every other fall fashion trend. Surprisingly, among the basics, there are enough animal-printed pieces to make me think about swapping out one or two of my monochrome outfits. Take cowhide, for example, which gets an East Coast prep upgrade in the form of cropped cardigans and sleek shoulder bags.
Ahead, you can browse every must-have find from the extensive collection. And if you see me wearing these pieces on repeat for the next four months, don’t worry about it.
Found: the perfect lightweight sweater.
Use this bucket bag as your new favorite laptop bag.
If you love linen pants in the summer, try these satin pants in the fall.
This sweater-top is the perfect transitional find.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.