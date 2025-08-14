If you were to peek into my apartment right now, you'd see two things: jackets and boots. After a few rounds of cleaning out my closet and removing the pieces I don’t wear often, those are the two categories left. The only issue? I can’t just wear jackets this season. So, I’m turning to J.Crew’s early fall collection to fill in the gaps.

Think of the new collection as a starting point for the rest of your fall shopping. It features the fan-favorite barn jackets from past years, now revamped for 2025 in a vibrant red color. The brand’s best-selling cashmere sweaters are also included, updated with trendy striped patterns and preppy dark color palettes. These are versatile essentials that can be layered effortlessly with every other fall fashion trend. Surprisingly, among the basics, there are enough animal-printed pieces to make me think about swapping out one or two of my monochrome outfits. Take cowhide, for example, which gets an East Coast prep upgrade in the form of cropped cardigans and sleek shoulder bags.

Ahead, you can browse every must-have find from the extensive collection. And if you see me wearing these pieces on repeat for the next four months, don’t worry about it.