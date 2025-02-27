The Rich-Looking Wardrobe Pieces Every Stylish New Yorker Relies On

Trust me, as a born-and-bred New Yorker, I would know.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I know a thing or two about how citygoers shop and dress, and I’ve compiled a list of non-negotiable spring essentials. Think of this list as a cheat sheet to mastering effortless New York style.

In short, New York it-girls love their basics—but with an elevated twist. They wear utilitarian raincoats in chic waist-cinching silhouettes and classic leather loafers with chunky soles inspired by the '90s. They also covet canvas and leather totes with in-the-know design details like a pop of bright red lining (and a Katie Holmes co-sign) or one from The New Yorkers' limited-edition collaboration with J.Crew.

Keep scrolling. This list of forever wardrobe staples will carry savvy New Yorkers—and you—through the tricky transitional weather and into spring. Marie Claire team members and I own some pieces on this list, so you can shop like a fashion editor without logging a single hour in the New York office.

Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket
Rains Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket

Yes, rain coats can be chic. This version is proof.

Limited-Edition the New Yorker X J.crew Medium Tote Bag in Canvas
J.Crew Limited-Edition the New Yorker X J.crew Medium Tote Bag in Canvas

The humble canvas tote gets an upgrade courtesy of J.Crew's cult-favorite collaboration with the New Yorker.

J.Crew New Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew New Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather

Loafers are an all-year essential for me, and this pair comes top-rated.

Simkhai Signature Joy Dress
Simkhai Signature Joy Dress

This is Taylor Swift's signature date-night mini dress. She wore it in New Orleans with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, ahead of their Super Bowl appearance.

Plaid Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $250)

Winter weather is still here, so this wool coat that's on sale is worth the buy for transitional wear and next season.

'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $218)

Agolde makes some of our favorite jeans here at Marie Claire, and this pair checks all of our boxes. Plus, they're on sale.

Banana Republic All Day Pants
Banana Republic All Day Pants (Were $100)

Sometimes, you don't want to wear jeans, and this pull-on pair is perfect for your off days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $84)
Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $84)

Or, opt for these from Abercrombie & Fitch, which are perfect for a slouchy, menswear-inspired look. It's all in the name.

COS Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants
COS Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants

I own these COS pants and wear them weekly. They're perfect for flying because they never crease or wrinkle.

Gender Inclusive Samba Sneaker
Adidas Samba OG Shoes

I'll never get over these Adidas sneakers. They're simply perfect.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes

I've owned several pairs of Adidas kicks over the last few years, but I almost always return to this pale pink pair of Gazelles.

COS
Zara ZW Collection Tie Midi Skirt

I am in love with this skirt from Zara's newest collection. I think it deserves a spot on this list.

Caslon Weekend Cardigan
Caslon Weekend Cardigan (Was $80)

You can never have too many casual cardigans, and this is one I've seen around the office over the last few weeks (and it's on sale at Nordstrom!)

H&M Short Fine-Knit Sweater
H&M Short Fine-Knit Sweater

This gray crewneck from H&M's new-in section checks all of my boxes: it's a little slouchy, is priced at under $20, and comes in several other neutral shades. Perfect!

Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank
Free People Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank

I rely on my collection of black tank tops, but this one is my favorite.

Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Women's Jeans
Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Women's Jeans

I've been obsessed with these since Kendrick Lamar wore bootcut jeans at the Super Bowl.

Zara Gingham Midi Dress
Zara Gingham Midi Dress

I love seeing gingham paired with slightly edgier accessories; this dress offers the perfect base for chunky loafers and a blazer.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Straight Jeans
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Straight Jeans

Three separate people in my life have told me how good these J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo jeans are. And for $50, why not try them out?

COS Slim Scoop-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
COS Slim Scoop-Neck Cotton T-Shirt

Consider this your call to upgrade your T-shirt collection.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Tote Bag

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

This is the tote that Katie Holmes swears by. She's my personal style icon, so I'll consider purchasing anything she loves.

H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M Wide High Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are forever a wardrobe staple because they're so comfortable.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

