The Rich-Looking Wardrobe Pieces Every Stylish New Yorker Relies On
Trust me, as a born-and-bred New Yorker, I would know.
As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I know a thing or two about how citygoers shop and dress, and I’ve compiled a list of non-negotiable spring essentials. Think of this list as a cheat sheet to mastering effortless New York style.
In short, New York it-girls love their basics—but with an elevated twist. They wear utilitarian raincoats in chic waist-cinching silhouettes and classic leather loafers with chunky soles inspired by the '90s. They also covet canvas and leather totes with in-the-know design details like a pop of bright red lining (and a Katie Holmes co-sign) or one from The New Yorkers' limited-edition collaboration with J.Crew.
Keep scrolling. This list of forever wardrobe staples will carry savvy New Yorkers—and you—through the tricky transitional weather and into spring. Marie Claire team members and I own some pieces on this list, so you can shop like a fashion editor without logging a single hour in the New York office.
The humble canvas tote gets an upgrade courtesy of J.Crew's cult-favorite collaboration with the New Yorker.
Loafers are an all-year essential for me, and this pair comes top-rated.
This is Taylor Swift's signature date-night mini dress. She wore it in New Orleans with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, ahead of their Super Bowl appearance.
Winter weather is still here, so this wool coat that's on sale is worth the buy for transitional wear and next season.
Agolde makes some of our favorite jeans here at Marie Claire, and this pair checks all of our boxes. Plus, they're on sale.
Sometimes, you don't want to wear jeans, and this pull-on pair is perfect for your off days.
Or, opt for these from Abercrombie & Fitch, which are perfect for a slouchy, menswear-inspired look. It's all in the name.
I own these COS pants and wear them weekly. They're perfect for flying because they never crease or wrinkle.
I'll never get over these Adidas sneakers. They're simply perfect.
I've owned several pairs of Adidas kicks over the last few years, but I almost always return to this pale pink pair of Gazelles.
I am in love with this skirt from Zara's newest collection. I think it deserves a spot on this list.
You can never have too many casual cardigans, and this is one I've seen around the office over the last few weeks (and it's on sale at Nordstrom!)
This gray crewneck from H&M's new-in section checks all of my boxes: it's a little slouchy, is priced at under $20, and comes in several other neutral shades. Perfect!
I rely on my collection of black tank tops, but this one is my favorite.
I've been obsessed with these since Kendrick Lamar wore bootcut jeans at the Super Bowl.
I love seeing gingham paired with slightly edgier accessories; this dress offers the perfect base for chunky loafers and a blazer.
Three separate people in my life have told me how good these J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo jeans are. And for $50, why not try them out?
This is the tote that Katie Holmes swears by. She's my personal style icon, so I'll consider purchasing anything she loves.
Wide-leg jeans are forever a wardrobe staple because they're so comfortable.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Give 2025’s Cherry Red Color Trend a Taste
Try the tart shade with accessories like glossy handbags and sweet slingbacks.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
J.Crew’s Sale Section Is the Secret Behind My Favorite Spring Outfits
Elevated jackets, dresses, sweaters, denim, and more to usher in the new season.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Spring’s Sporty Track Pant Trend Is Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
I’m Swapping My Sweaters for These Breezy Vacation Must-Haves From Banana Republic, Mango, and Gap
Plus, these finds are all on sale.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Early Aughts Boho Trend Is Staging Its 2025 Comeback
From frilly lace dresses to suede outerwear, here are the pieces that take on the vintage-inspired aesthetic.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
H&M’s New Collection Is My Affordable Hack for a Rich-Looking Wardrobe
I'm shocked at how good these are.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Spring's Runways Are a Masterclass In Ugly Color Combinations
Life is full of contradictions—and so are the best style moments.
By Emma Childs Published
-
I’m Crafting a Rich-Looking Wardrobe With These Luxury Spring Accessories
Follow my lead by shopping on-sale styles from SSENSE, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
These Designer Sale Picks From Nordstrom Will Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe
Your guide to looking expensive, without paying thousands of dollars.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I Crafted the Perfect Spring Capsule Wardrobe With These 20 Nordstrom Sale Finds
Discover styles as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published