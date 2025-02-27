As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I know a thing or two about how citygoers shop and dress, and I’ve compiled a list of non-negotiable spring essentials. Think of this list as a cheat sheet to mastering effortless New York style.

In short, New York it-girls love their basics—but with an elevated twist. They wear utilitarian raincoats in chic waist-cinching silhouettes and classic leather loafers with chunky soles inspired by the '90s. They also covet canvas and leather totes with in-the-know design details like a pop of bright red lining (and a Katie Holmes co-sign) or one from The New Yorkers' limited-edition collaboration with J.Crew.

Keep scrolling. This list of forever wardrobe staples will carry savvy New Yorkers—and you—through the tricky transitional weather and into spring. Marie Claire team members and I own some pieces on this list, so you can shop like a fashion editor without logging a single hour in the New York office.

Rains Curve Waterproof Belted Jacket $140 at Norstrom Yes, rain coats can be chic. This version is proof.

J.Crew Limited-Edition the New Yorker X J.crew Medium Tote Bag in Canvas $60 at J.Crew The humble canvas tote gets an upgrade courtesy of J.Crew's cult-favorite collaboration with the New Yorker.

J.Crew New Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather $228 at J.Crew Loafers are an all-year essential for me, and this pair comes top-rated.

Simkhai Signature Joy Dress $895 at Simkhai This is Taylor Swift's signature date-night mini dress. She wore it in New Orleans with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, ahead of their Super Bowl appearance.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $250) $180 at Nordstrom Winter weather is still here, so this wool coat that's on sale is worth the buy for transitional wear and next season.

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $218) $142 at J.Crew Agolde makes some of our favorite jeans here at Marie Claire, and this pair checks all of our boxes. Plus, they're on sale.

Banana Republic All Day Pants (Were $100) $80 at Banana Republic Sometimes, you don't want to wear jeans, and this pull-on pair is perfect for your off days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Menswear Pull-On Pants (Were $84) $64 at Abercrombie & Fitch Or, opt for these from Abercrombie & Fitch, which are perfect for a slouchy, menswear-inspired look. It's all in the name.

COS Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants $135 at COS I own these COS pants and wear them weekly. They're perfect for flying because they never crease or wrinkle.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 at Adidas I'll never get over these Adidas sneakers. They're simply perfect.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes $120 at Adidas I've owned several pairs of Adidas kicks over the last few years, but I almost always return to this pale pink pair of Gazelles.

Zara ZW Collection Tie Midi Skirt $50 at Zara I am in love with this skirt from Zara's newest collection. I think it deserves a spot on this list.

Caslon Weekend Cardigan (Was $80) $44 at Nordstrom You can never have too many casual cardigans, and this is one I've seen around the office over the last few weeks (and it's on sale at Nordstrom!)

H&M Short Fine-Knit Sweater $18 at H&M This gray crewneck from H&M's new-in section checks all of my boxes: it's a little slouchy, is priced at under $20, and comes in several other neutral shades. Perfect!

Free People Kate Rib Stretch Cotton Tank $38 at Nordstrom I rely on my collection of black tank tops, but this one is my favorite.

Zara Gingham Midi Dress $70 at Zara I love seeing gingham paired with slightly edgier accessories; this dress offers the perfect base for chunky loafers and a blazer.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Straight Jeans $50 at Uniqlo Three separate people in my life have told me how good these J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo jeans are. And for $50, why not try them out?

COS Slim Scoop-Neck Cotton T-Shirt $35 at COS Consider this your call to upgrade your T-shirt collection.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote $795 at Mansur Gavriel This is the tote that Katie Holmes swears by. She's my personal style icon, so I'll consider purchasing anything she loves.