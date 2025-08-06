Aritzia’s New Collection Is Designed to Give You the Perfect Fall Uniform

24 pieces I'm picking up now.

Aritzia Fall 2025 collection
(Image credit: Aritzia)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

I may be well past my back-to-school era, but August always signals a fresh start in my mind. And while my new-season wardrobe doesn’t include backpacks and notebooks, it does include basics of a new kind—the type that will take me effortlessly through the fall and into winter. Aritzia’s new collection, with its subtly preppy flair, has everything I need to do just that.

The new drop, now available on the brand's website, includes nearly every transitional style essential on my list. Fitted cropped cardigans sit next to the perfect fall jackets and coats. Trendy dark-wash denim is complemented by suede boat shoes and chunky sneakers from New Balance, Nike, and Salomon. Trench coats are also featured, with a chic It girl-approved silhouette. Plus, there are sportier options like a fuzzy quarter-zip sweatshirt, ideal for creating a transitional look using your track shorts or pants.

If you’re ready to dive headfirst into fall fashion, keep reading. Ahead, you’ll find a carefully curated selection of expert-approved finds. And yes, I would consider myself an Aritzia expert after shopping there for many years.

Aritzia, Caddie Blouson Jacket

Aritzia
Caddie Blouson Jacket

I'm planning on living in this jacket.

Levi's , 501 '90s Jeans

Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

Levi's jeans are a forever staple.

Aritzia, The Effortless Pants in Crepette
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants in Crepette

White wide-leg pants are surprisingly easy to style in the fall.

Sperry , X Aritzia Slim Boat Shoes

Sperry
X Aritzia Slim Boat Shoes

Boat shoes for fall? Revolutionary.

aritzia, Josephine Bomber Jacket

Wilfred
Josephine Bomber Jacket

Found: the perfect fall jacket.

aritzia, Morningside Blazer
Babaton
Morningside Blazer

This sleek blazer is the perfect fall outfit staple.

Sunday Best , Cotton Charm™ Meadow Zip-up
Sunday Best
Cotton Charm™ Meadow Zip-up

This sweater borders preppy and classic.

Sperry , x Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe - Smooth Leather
Sperry
x Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe - Smooth Leather

If you don't love the brown boat shoes, try this black version.

TNA, Polartec® Thermal Pro® 1/2 Zip Hi-hip Hoodie
TNA
Polartec® Thermal Pro® 1/2 Zip Hi-hip Hoodie

I love this cobalt blue shade.

Tna, Lomu Polo Longsleeve
Tna
Lomu Polo Longsleeve

Polo shirts are my hack for the cutest transitional outfit.

Degas Sweater
Wilfred
Degas Sweater

This sweater cinches at the waist for a fitted look.

Babaton, Swing Dress
Babaton
Swing Dress

Here's another cobalt staple I would wear on repeat.

Wilfred, Dossier Short
Wilfred
Dossier Shorts

Follow Katie Holmes's lead and style Bermuda shorts in the fall.

The Esquire Trench Coat
Aritzia
The Esquire Trench Coat

A cropped trench? Yes please!

Denim Forum, The '90s Vintage Lo-rise Baggy Tapered Jeans
Denim Forum
The '90s Vintage Lo-rise Baggy Tapered Jeans

Beauty Editor Samantha Holender is obsessed with Denim Forum's range, and I couldn't agree more.

TNA, Caddie Sweater
TNA
Caddie Sweater

This knit balances a slouchy silhouette with a luxe feel.

Essential Cashmere Relaxed Crew Sweater
Aritzia
Essential Cashmere Relaxed Crew Sweater

Cashmere cardigans are a fall staple.

Tna, Vermont Workwear Jacket
Tna
Vermont Workwear Jacket

I would wear this work jacket over a slip dress with knee-high boots.

Wilfred, Balsam Jacket
Wilfred
Balsam Jacket

This lightweight jacket could easily double as a shirt.

New Balance , 9060 Sneakers

New Balance
9060 Sneakers

Hailey Bieber loves New Balances, and now so do I.

Salomon , XT-4 Sneakers

Salomon
XT-4 Sneakers

Meet the dadcore style fashion girls are loving.

Wilfred, Fernanda Dress
Wilfred
Fernanda Dress

Chocolate brown dresses are the perfect way to lighten up my normally all-black fall closet.

Babaton, InterLock Cotton Barclay T-Shirt
Babaton
InterLock Cotton Barclay T-Shirt

I've been looking for an elevated black T-shirt for weeks.

Wilfred, Ruth Ponte Dress
Wilfred
Ruth Ponte Dress

A ribbed knit dress is so versatile.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.