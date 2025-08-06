I may be well past my back-to-school era, but August always signals a fresh start in my mind. And while my new-season wardrobe doesn’t include backpacks and notebooks, it does include basics of a new kind—the type that will take me effortlessly through the fall and into winter. Aritzia’s new collection, with its subtly preppy flair, has everything I need to do just that.

The new drop, now available on the brand's website, includes nearly every transitional style essential on my list. Fitted cropped cardigans sit next to the perfect fall jackets and coats. Trendy dark-wash denim is complemented by suede boat shoes and chunky sneakers from New Balance, Nike, and Salomon. Trench coats are also featured, with a chic It girl-approved silhouette. Plus, there are sportier options like a fuzzy quarter-zip sweatshirt, ideal for creating a transitional look using your track shorts or pants.

If you’re ready to dive headfirst into fall fashion, keep reading. Ahead, you’ll find a carefully curated selection of expert-approved finds. And yes, I would consider myself an Aritzia expert after shopping there for many years.

