See All the Best Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

The Met Gala is the fashion event of the year, and for good reason—celebrities make their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute to raise money for NYC's iconic exhibit, and the outfits never disappoint. This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, has inspired gorgeous ensembles from jewel-adorned dresses to embellished floral gowns. See the best looks from the night, ahead.