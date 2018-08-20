You can always count on someone to show up at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards dressed, or rather hardly dressed, in their best designer outfits. Stars are fond of "naked dresses," (exhibit A and exhibit B) because they're sultry, sexy, and show off every inch of your body—if you're into that. While most of us might blush in front of the cameras in barely-there gowns, jumpsuits, and pantsuits, the VMA attendees ahead have no qualms about (un)dressing for photos. Work it, guys.