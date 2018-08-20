Virginia Suburbs



See Every Naked Look on the 2018 VMAs Red Carpet

Are you blushing? Because I am.


2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy

You can always count on someone to show up at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards dressed, or rather hardly dressed, in their best designer outfits. Stars are fond of "naked dresses," (exhibit A and exhibit B) because they're sultry, sexy, and show off every inch of your body—if you're into that. While most of us might blush in front of the cameras in barely-there gowns, jumpsuits, and pantsuits, the VMA attendees ahead have no qualms about (un)dressing for photos. Work it, guys.

1 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt
Nicki Minaj
2 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy
Tiffany Haddish
3 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy
Rita Ora

In Fleur du Mal

4 of 11

Getty Images
Dascha Polanco
5 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJamie McCarthy
Blac Chyna
6 of 11

Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
7 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNicholas Hunt
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Halle in Nicholas Kirkwood heels

8 of 11

Getty Images
Shanina Shaik
9 of 11

Getty Images
10 of 11

Getty Images
Morgan Saint
11 of 11
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesPaul Zimmerman
Keyshia Ka'Oir


